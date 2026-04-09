April 09, 2026 9:29 PM हिंदी

Rashmika Mandanna's 30 birthday was all about revising her roots

Rashmika Mandanna's 30 birthday was all about revising her roots

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 30th birthday on April 5 with husband Vijay Deverakonda and her family members.

Making her first birthday after marriage even more special, Rashmika and Vijay decided to visit the hometown of the 'Pushpa' actress, Coorg.

Reliving some fond memories from her childhood, Rashmika offered prayers at the temple she had grown up visiting, and even saw her school from outside.

The 'Animal' actress further used the opportunity to meet the family members who were unable to attend the wedding festivities in Udaipur.

She reconnected with her school friends, who have been an integral part of her journey.

Sharing a couple of photographs from her birthday celebration on her social media handle, Rashmika wrote, "My 30th birthday was kinda different this time. Went back home after a while. Went to the temple I’ve grown up going to.. Went to my school and saw it from outside (because of time constraints ) and revisited childhood for a quick bit.. Cut the cake amongst the people who are the reason for my being today to the people who are going to be my forever. Met my families who couldn’t be there in the wedding in a small dinner gathering.. the people who’ve blessed me from the day I was born till today My girls from school who have been a part of my everything till today to my friends who are more like my family today than my friends (sic)."

Expressing her gratitude for a blessed birthday, Rashmika concluded the post with, " I feel like everything in life happens for a good reason and this is the reason! Everything feels worth it!"

For the unaware, after successfully keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Rashmika and Vijay finally tied the knot on February 26 in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur.

--IANS

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