Rashmika Mandanna says hubby Vijay Deverakonda enjoyed a 'perfect' birthday filled with love

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna revealed that husband Vijay Deverakonda's birthday turned out to be a 'perfect day' filled with nothing but love.

Sharing some unseen glimpses from the time together on social media, Rashmika provided an overview of how she ended up spending VD's special day.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the 'Animal' actress wrote, "It’s my man’s birthday today and my day went like this…..In reverse tho…. Now we are headed to our friend’s place to celebrate, but before this we went to the gym and worked out, and before that I did some quick cardio while Vijju went out for a meeting and before that we went and met our boys and girls who’d come home to show Vijju lots of love and I also ended up getting lots of it as well and before that good mornings to paapalu dad and Shimmu happened who is here for Vijju’s birthday and thus it was a perfect day! (sic)."

She ended her heartfelt birthday wish by expressing her immense love for Vijay,

"I love the days when you had released the date for a shoot and for some reason it gets cancelled and you get to celebrate! love it! Happiest birthday to you my Viiijjjjjuuuuu!," concluded Rashmika.

Earlier, VD's younger brother, Anand Deverakonda, also wished him on social media, saying that this year the 'Liger' actor seemed to be more complete, confident, and courageous, as he celebrated his first birthday post-marriage.

Anand penned on the photo-sharing app, "This year you celebrate your birthday feeling more complete, with more confidence and courage than ever (red heart emoji) Happy birthday bigggg brother!!! (red heart and sparkle emojis)," Anand wished the 'Arjun Reddy' actor.

After keeping their admirers hooked for years, Vijay and Rashmika finally got hitched in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur this February.

Work-wise, Vijay and Rashmika will share the screen in Rahul Sankrityan's upcoming period drama, "Ranabaali", marking their first movie together after marriage.

--IANS

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