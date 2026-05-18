Rashmika Mandanna praises Kriti Sanon, requests comment to be censored later

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna, on Sunday night, left the media and her ‘Cocktail 2’ co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in splits during a song launch event at a popular five-star hotel in Mumbai.

The actress couldn't control her laugh after she accidentally went overboard with her choice of words, further using an expletive word, while praising Kriti Sanon’s beauty and screen presence.

Speaking about ‘Cocktail 2’ in front of the media, and the chemistry audiences will witness in the film, Rashmika said, “But something in ‘Cocktail 2’ is just so different. You look hot, like the world knows… and you are f***ing hot.”

The moment Rashmika realised what she had just said in front of the media, she instantly tried to censor herself and said, “Oh sorry… no! No! Sorry!”

As the room along with Shahid and Kriti, into laughter, trying to recover from the hilarious moment, Rashmika continued, “She’s amazing… I am sorry. Look at her… okay, I should leave. There’s just too much love happening.”

She further added, “We know the chemistry that Shahid and Kriti share, but there’s something in 'Cocktail 2' which is so different, so magical… and when we saw the glimpses of 'Maashuka' we got a peek of it. I just know this is just the tip of the iceberg because every scene that I’ve heard of is just spectacular.”

The entire fun exchange happened during a recent meet-and-greet session with the media in Mumbai ahead of ‘Cocktail 2’s release.

Talking about the movie, ‘Cocktail 2’ has been directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. The film is a sequel to the 2012 romantic drama ‘Cocktail’, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.

–IANS

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