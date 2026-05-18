May 18, 2026 8:13 AM हिंदी

Rashmika Mandanna praises Kriti Sanon, requests comment to be censored later

Rashmika Mandanna praises Kriti Sanon, requests comment to be censored later

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna, on Sunday night, left the media and her ‘Cocktail 2’ co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in splits during a song launch event at a popular five-star hotel in Mumbai.

The actress couldn't control her laugh after she accidentally went overboard with her choice of words, further using an expletive word, while praising Kriti Sanon’s beauty and screen presence.

Speaking about ‘Cocktail 2’ in front of the media, and the chemistry audiences will witness in the film, Rashmika said, “But something in ‘Cocktail 2’ is just so different. You look hot, like the world knows… and you are f***ing hot.”

The moment Rashmika realised what she had just said in front of the media, she instantly tried to censor herself and said, “Oh sorry… no! No! Sorry!”

As the room along with Shahid and Kriti, into laughter, trying to recover from the hilarious moment, Rashmika continued, “She’s amazing… I am sorry. Look at her… okay, I should leave. There’s just too much love happening.”

She further added, “We know the chemistry that Shahid and Kriti share, but there’s something in 'Cocktail 2' which is so different, so magical… and when we saw the glimpses of 'Maashuka' we got a peek of it. I just know this is just the tip of the iceberg because every scene that I’ve heard of is just spectacular.”

The entire fun exchange happened during a recent meet-and-greet session with the media in Mumbai ahead of ‘Cocktail 2’s release.

Talking about the movie, ‘Cocktail 2’ has been directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. The film is a sequel to the 2012 romantic drama ‘Cocktail’, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Rashmika Mandanna praises Kriti Sanon, requests comment to be censored later

Rashmika Mandanna praises Kriti Sanon, requests comment to be censored later

PM Modi to visit Norway today for third India-Nordic Summit, bilateral engagements

PM Modi to visit Norway today for third India-Nordic Summit, bilateral engagements

Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar slip back into Monesha & Rosesh characters from 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'

Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar slip back into Monisha & Rosesh characters from 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'

India-EU FTA indicates 'trade is part of future, not past': Confederation of Swedish Enterprise chief

India-EU FTA indicates 'trade is part of future, not past': Confederation of Swedish Enterprise chief

PM Modi only global leader with 'vision' for planet and future today: Ayurveda Sweden Association chief

PM Modi only global leader with 'vision' for planet and future today: Ayurveda Sweden Association chief

Return to a homeland frozen in memory

Return to a homeland frozen in memory

MEA releases joint statement on India–Sweden Summit, 'Establishment of a Strategic Partnership'

MEA releases joint statement on India–Sweden Summit, 'Establishment of a Strategic Partnership'

Trade, defence & 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision: MEA Secy Sibi George on PM Modi's historic Sweden visit

Trade, defence & 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision: MEA Secy Sibi George on PM Modi's historic Sweden visit

MEA lists six major outcomes of PM Modi's historic and successful Sweden visit

MEA lists six major outcomes of PM Modi's historic and successful Sweden visit

Zoe Kravitz dances with James Corden at fiance Harry Styles’ Together, Together concert in Amsterdam

Zoe Kravitz dances with James Corden at fiance Harry Styles’ Together, Together concert in Amsterdam