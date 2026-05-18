Mouni Roy rushes into the airport, avoids paps amidst divorce news with Suraj Nambiar

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy was spotted at Mumbai airport in the early hours of Monday morning, seemingly in a hurry as she made her way inside the international terminal.

The actress appeared to avoid interacting with the paparazzi stationed at the airport, despite their multiple requests to pose.

The actress was seen briskly walking toward the entry gate, trying to cut through the crowd to make it on time.

Mouni switched lines during the security check-in, in a haste to avoid the rush and move ahead faster.

For her travel look, Mouni kept it stylish yet understated in an all-black outfit. She was seen carrying a book, her mobile phone and passport as she quickly headed inside.

For the uninitiated, Mouni has recently been making headlines due to her personal life after reports of her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar surfaced online.

The buzz began after fans noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram, further sparking speculation about trouble in their marital paradise.

A day later, both Mouni and Suraj issued a joint statement confirming their separation.

Their statement read: “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably.”

Before that, Mouni had also appealed for privacy through her social media, requesting media houses not to spread false narratives around their relationship.

Reports state that it was majorly their long distance marriage that acted as the culprit.

Suraj resided in Dubai while Mouni in Mumbai for work.

For the uninitiated, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot on January 27, 2022, in Goa in the presence of close friends and family.

The couple had reportedly met through mutual friends during New Year celebrations in Dubai in 2019 and dated for nearly three years before getting married in a blend of Bengali and Malayali wedding rituals.

–IANS

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