Hrithik Roshan wishes cousin Eshaan Roshan on b’day: You are a giant

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has wished his cousin Eshaan Roshan with a motivating birthday note, and he hopes that his brother celebrates his victories today and gears up to dream even bigger.

Hrithik shared a string of photographs featuring Eshaan and him. A few photographs feature the brother duo from reading sessions. Hrithik also shared a picture from Eshaan’s wedding day.

For the caption, the actor, who has been tagged as the Greek God of Bollywood, courtesy his striking looks, wrote on Instagram: “Happy birthday my brother !What a year you have conquered ! Manifested everything you worked for past 10 years so beautifully !”

The star added: “I hope you celebrate your victories today and gear up to dream even bigger !! HRX FILMS has just begun under your leadership. And we have miles to go !! Up to last year , you were still aspiring to manifest your vision.. Last birthday nothing was certain. Nobody knew whether you could do it or not.”

“On this birthday exactly one year later - you are celebrating your birthday on sets of your 2nd film ! Hats off to you ! You proved your mettle ! As I keep saying , you are a GIANT ! So think bigger and bigger ! You can do it all ! HAPPY BIRTHDAY EISH !! Keep going !! Have the best year ever !! Love you.”

Hrithik is stepping into the OTT space with “Storm” and will produce it alongside his brother Eshaan.

The actor is joining hands with Prime Video for “Storm,” set in Mumbai. The series features an ensemble cast of strong women protagonists, led by Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad. Production is scheduled to begin imminently, reports variety.com.

It marks a significant collaboration between the streamer and Roshan’s HRX Films, a division of FilmKraft Productions. The series will be produced by Roshan alongside Eshaan Roshan.

“Storm” has been created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, the acclaimed filmmaker, who helmed the series “Tabbar” and the Sundance selection “Fire in the Mountains,” reports variety.com.

--IANS

dc/