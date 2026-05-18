Norway supports India's permanent membership in UNSC, strongly condemns terrorism: Envoy on PM Modi’s visit

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Norway, India’s Ambassador to Norway, Gloria Gangte, highlighted the growing momentum in ties between the two countries and underscored Oslo’s support for New Delhi on global issues, including terrorism and reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Speaking to IANS, Gangte said, “As you know, this is Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to Norway and is taking place after a gap of 43 years since the last prime ministerial visit from India to Norway, and there are a number of objectives in this. This is taking place at a time of global flex as well as the India-EFTA TEPA agreement, which has a provision for investment by EFTA countries of about 100 billion dollars over 15 years and creation of one million jobs in India.”

PM Modi will arrive in Norway on Monday to participate in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit and hold key bilateral engagements with Norwegian leaders, in what is being described as a landmark visit aimed at deepening strategic, economic and regional cooperation between India and the Nordic nations.

The visit marks PM Modi’s first-ever trip to Norway and the first prime ministerial visit from India to the Scandinavian country in 43 years. During the visit, PM Modi will call on King Harald V and Queen Sonja, and hold bilateral talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

“There are a number of discussions that will take place, and both sides are looking at what they can do in terms of discussions for global peace and solutions in various regions of the world,” the envoy said, adding that the agenda would include both bilateral and regional issues.

“There is a lot on the agenda during this visit, and there will be discussions not only on the bilateral relationship but also discussions in the regional area,” she said.

Highlighting the expanding cooperation between the two countries, Gangte said, “Our collaboration is growing, and there is a lot of keenness to strengthen that relationship.” She added that three government-to-government agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, along with several government-to-business and business-to-business agreements.

On Norway’s support to India on strategic issues, the envoy said, “Norway believes that India deserves to be in the United Nations Permanent Security Council, and it has consistently supported India’s membership there.” She also noted that Norway had “strongly condemned terrorism, especially the attacks that happened at Pahalgam and Red Fort.”

The Ambassador further stressed the importance of India’s engagement with Nordic countries, saying, “India and the Nordics have had a very good relationship. The fact that the third India-Nordic Summit is taking place shows the great potential we are looking at.”

The 3rd India-Nordic Summit, scheduled to be held in Oslo on May 19, will bring together the Prime Ministers of Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden along with PM Modi.

On the strongest pillars of India-Norway cooperation, Gangte identified the maritime sector as a major area of partnership. “Around 10 per cent of the Shipowners’ Association’s orders for new ships are being placed with India,” she said, adding that both countries are also collaborating on port development and ship recycling initiatives.

--IANS

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