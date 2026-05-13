Rashmika Mandanna faces her fear of heights during her Kochi stay

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna decided to face her fear of heights during her stay in Kochi.

'The Girlfriend' actress dropped a couple of aesthetically pleasing pictures of herself posing on a balcony on her official Instagram handle.

Describing in her own words what her Kochi stay was all about, Rashmika wrote, "Kochi had been a lot of forests - insects - water falls - trekking - basic workouts - rains - running around - learning action and doing action - taping my ankles and knees - facing my fear of heights - hoping everything is going well - telling all the boys and girls to be careful while walking around - waking up with a loud alarm so that I don’t over sleep and some pazham pori.. actually lots of pazham pori...That’s pretty much it! (sic)".

Work-wise, Rashmika recently finished a long and crucial schedule of her upcoming drama "Mysaa" in Kerala.

Taking to her Insta Stories, the 'Animal' actress posted a short video of herself with her team.

Expressing her gratitude towards all those who have been a part of the project directed by Rawindra Pulle, she penned a heartfelt note, saying, "Guys a lil update is that we successfully wrapped up a long schedule for #Mysaa in Kerala!! And these were some of the darlings who worked so so hard and made it all possible! Thankyou guys.. and I’ll see you soon again on set! @rawindrapulle @unformulafilms."

Previously, IANS informed that Rashmika underwent intense training for "Mysaa" in Bangkok, Thailand.

She will reportedly be seen performing some high-octane stunts in the sequences filmed during the action-packed Kerala schedule.

Her lineup also includes Rahul Sankrityan's upcoming period drama, "Ranabaali", along with husband Vijay Deverakonda and "Cocktail 2", co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

--IANS

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