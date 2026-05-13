May 13, 2026 8:25 PM हिंदी

Rashmika Mandanna faces her fear of heights during her Kochi stay

Rashmika Mandanna faces her fear of heights during her Kochi stay (Photo: Rashmika Mandanna/ Instagram)

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna decided to face her fear of heights during her stay in Kochi.

'The Girlfriend' actress dropped a couple of aesthetically pleasing pictures of herself posing on a balcony on her official Instagram handle.

Describing in her own words what her Kochi stay was all about, Rashmika wrote, "Kochi had been a lot of forests - insects - water falls - trekking - basic workouts - rains - running around - learning action and doing action - taping my ankles and knees - facing my fear of heights - hoping everything is going well - telling all the boys and girls to be careful while walking around - waking up with a loud alarm so that I don’t over sleep and some pazham pori.. actually lots of pazham pori...That’s pretty much it! (sic)".

Work-wise, Rashmika recently finished a long and crucial schedule of her upcoming drama "Mysaa" in Kerala.

Taking to her Insta Stories, the 'Animal' actress posted a short video of herself with her team.

Expressing her gratitude towards all those who have been a part of the project directed by Rawindra Pulle, she penned a heartfelt note, saying, "Guys a lil update is that we successfully wrapped up a long schedule for #Mysaa in Kerala!! And these were some of the darlings who worked so so hard and made it all possible! Thankyou guys.. and I’ll see you soon again on set! @rawindrapulle @unformulafilms."

Previously, IANS informed that Rashmika underwent intense training for "Mysaa" in Bangkok, Thailand.

She will reportedly be seen performing some high-octane stunts in the sequences filmed during the action-packed Kerala schedule.

Her lineup also includes Rahul Sankrityan's upcoming period drama, "Ranabaali", along with husband Vijay Deverakonda and "Cocktail 2", co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

--IANS

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