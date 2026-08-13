Rashmika Mandanna admits that hustling like a crazy person now seems scary to her

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna is presently recovering from a hip bone injury, spending all her time at home in forever.

In her recent post on social media, the 'Animal' actress admitted that previously, when she was hustling at the time, ‘slowing down’ looked scary to her, but now that her injury has forced her to slow down, she has started finding hustling extremely scary.

She also uploaded a couple of pictures, giving an insight into what her day at home with her loved ones looks like.

Rashmika's Insta post read, "My days always look like this if ever I am just home for this long..It’s amazing how when you are hustling your days away the other side which is ‘slowing down’ seems scary but when you are pushed into ‘slowing down’ - the hustling like a crazy person now seems scary.. maybe that’s what is life..(sic)."

The 'Pushpa' actress concluded the post on a thankful note, saying, "Being engulfed in so much love and surrounded with so much positivity prayers and gratitude."

Before this, Rashmika shared with her Insta Family her recovery routine that included sleeping, eating, and playing with her fur baby Aura.

'The Girlfriend' actress had penned, "My days are going well.. with a lot of sleeping and recovery, puzzles and some reading and watching some shows doing some very much needed hair care and skin care.. and meetings and spending time with family!!"

"Going through the wedding photos and videos cz I hadn’t gotten the proper time till now.. My routine is pretty much *wake up, and no more to alarms (yaaay) just wake up when my body tells me to.. *eat 2 meals a day to really really try and not go overboard with the eating *meetings *puzzles or reading with Aura when she’s able to..*watch a show *and then go to bed.. It’s actually not all that bad to slow down once in a while is it!," added Rashmika.

--IANS

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