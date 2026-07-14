July 14, 2026 7:26 PM हिंदी

Rapid population growth emerging as major climate challenge for Pakistan: Report

Rapid population growth emerging as major climate challenge for Pakistan: Report

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Rapid population growth has emerged as one of Pakistan's biggest challenges to environmental sustainability and climate resilience, with the country's government calling for integrated policies to address demographic pressures alongside climate adaptation and sustainable development, according to a report.

A report by Dawn showed the need to strengthen voluntary family planning, women's empowerment, reproductive healthcare and sustainable resource management.

Pakistan's population is estimated at around 259 million and is growing at an annual rate of 2.55 per cent, it said, adding that if current trends continue, the population is projected to exceed 300 million within five years and approach 400 million by 2050. The country records nearly 6.7 million births annually.

Rapid population growth has become a climate risk multiplier, increasing demand for water, food, land and energy at a time when the country is facing more frequent floods, droughts, heatwaves and glacier-related disasters, according to the report.

In addition, rapid population growth, urbanisation and climate change are placing increasing pressure on infrastructure, public finances and basic services.

Citing Population Council estimates, the report noted that Pakistan will require an additional 57,000 primary schools, over 15 million houses and nearly 104 million new jobs by 2050 if current demographic trends persist.

Earlier, another report also highlighted incomplete flood preparedness measures, citing the country’s ongoing financial crisis as a major factor behind the delays. "Concrete measures to deal with possible flooding have yet to be completed. Owing to the ongoing financial crisis, funds required for monsoon preparedness have also not been released," the Express Tribune reported.

According to the report, several drains in Rawalpindi have not been desilted, and many residents in the Leh Nullah area have been temporarily relocated. People in low-lying areas have transferred valuables to safer places.

--IANS

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