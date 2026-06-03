Ranveer Singh ‘Don 3’ row: What transpired between FWICE, IMPAA, CINTAA and Producers Guild of India?

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who is the Chief Advisor to the FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees), has said that the body has rolled back the non-cooperation action against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

During a press conference in the city, the filmmaker also furnished the reason saying that FWICE arrived at the consensus of withdrawing the non-cooperation directive the after consulting multiple bodies like the IMPAA (Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association), CINTAA and the Producers Guild of India that protect the interests of different members of the film fraternity.

He told IANS, “After the last press conference, when we took the decision of non-cooperation, we wrote to the producer bodies that you should also be involved in this because this is an industry issue. And as far as this story is concerned, the producer is the victim. So, there was a response from IMPAA. The largest producer body, Abhay Sinha, who is the president, we discussed with him. So, Abhay ji said that the producer body, IMPAA, will be involved in this. But on one condition that you should withdraw the non-cooperation. And then we will sit together and sort it out. So, we got their letter that you should withdraw the non-cooperation. We will sit with you and sort it out. We will see to it that things work. It was very encouraging. They wrote a very good letter to us”.

He said that FWICE withdrew non-cooperation to make way for the producer bodies involvement in the matter.

He further mentioned, “TTings should start happening at a senior level. Today, there was a letter from the Guild. The Guild also had a press release issue. The Guild also said what we are saying. IMPA also said what we are saying. So, when all the people are connected with the issue, then it will definitely be sorted out. And the other producer bodies, we will talk to them and they will also come. So, basically, it's a situation where we want this issue to be sorted out. This trend should not continue. And the entire issue of mistrust and distrust should not continue. When I sign a film, whether it's, I might be an actor, I might be a director, I might be a writer, I might be a cameraman, I might be anybody for that matter. Even the producer. Last moment walking out is not a right thing. If there is not an emergency, that's a different issue”.

He said that all the bodies, the key people and the decision-makers in the matter are trying to bring the entire industry together, and to make an appeal largely to all the artistes and technicians to safeguard their interests, and by virtue of it, help the industry become a thriving space.

“We appealed to Ranveer also, that please come, let us sort this out. And come to a conclusion so that industry once again thrives. You are responsible for getting people into the theatres. And things might work and things should move ahead. So, our intention is that industry should work and things should be better”, he added.

Actress Upasana Singh, who represents CINTAA, said at the presser, “We, at CINTAA requested the FWICE to please reconsider the appeal they received from other places. They listened to our request. CINTAA is an association of artists. It is our duty to look at the interests of the artists, their problems, and find solutions. We try our best to listen to our actors. We are a family. As Ashok said, the film industry is a family. There are many problems at home. Brothers and sisters fight. Husbands and wives fight. Parents fight. We can find solutions to many problems by talking to each other. It is not necessary that we go to court. It is not necessary that we go to court. I did not know that this would be such a good decision”.

“We will try our best to sort out the issues. No one should be harmed. Neither the producer, nor the director, nor our actors. Ranveer Singh should not be harmed. Ranveer is an actor who has brought laurels to the industry. ‘Dhurandhar’ and ‘Dhurandhar 2’ have made history. We need actors who people like. An actor, a director, or a producer alone cannot make a film. There are many people involved. There are spot boys, lightmen, cameramen. There are many families involved whose livelihood depends on films”, she added.

--IANS

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