BWF World C’ships: Sindhu holds nerve against Zhang to set up Wang Zi Yi clash

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Ace Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu moved into the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals at the BWF World Championships in New Delhi with a composed 21-16, 21-17 victory over Canada’s Zhang Wen Yu on Wednesday, overcoming a spirited challenge to keep her campaign on course at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The ninth-seeded Indian made an assured start, racing to four consecutive points before Zhang settled into the contest. The Canadian managed to stay within touching distance, but Sindhu maintained control through the opening phase and entered the interval with a narrow 11-9 advantage.

Zhang continued to test Sindhu after the break, yet the Indian veteran remained composed as the opening game reached its decisive stages. Sindhu created a four-point cushion at 19-15 and then closed out the game 21-16 in 16 minutes.

The second game proved considerably tighter. Zhang refused to allow Sindhu to dictate the exchanges and overturned the early momentum to move level at 9-9. The Canadian then carried a 11-9 lead into the interval, leaving Sindhu with work to do.

The Indian responded with the experience that has defined her career at the biggest stages. A five-point burst after the interval shifted the momentum back in her favour, allowing Sindhu to regain the lead and put herself within sight of victory.

Zhang continued to fight, but Sindhu held firm when the finish came into view. She converted her advantage to take the second game 21-17 and completed the contest in 34 minutes.

The win sends Sindhu into the last 16, where she will face a substantially tougher assignment in third seed Wang Zi Yi of China. Wang advanced earlier on Wednesday with a 21-16, 21-9 win over Malaysia’s Karuoathevan Letshanaa.

Sindhu’s progress came on a day when India also celebrated Ayush Shetty’s advancement in the men’s singles. The Indian needed only 26 minutes to dispatch Sri Lanka’s Dumindu Abeywickrama 21-8, 21-10 and book his place in the pre-quarterfinals.

For Sindhu, however, the focus now shifts to Thursday and a high-profile meeting with Wang, with a place in the quarterfinals at stake.

--IANS

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