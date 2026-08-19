Soundous Moufakir reveals people advised her against doing reality shows initially

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Reality star Soundous Moufakir, has shared her experience of being a part of the reality show ‘The Traitors 2’, has said that initially a lot of people advised her against doing reality shows.

Soundous spoke with IANS after she left the show along with contestants Karan Singh, Harman Singha and Munawar Faruqui, who also got evicted from the show.

Recollecting the advice she received from those around her, she said, “When I came to India, people, a lot of people who tried to be part of my journey, said that I should not do reality shows as that would result in me not getting movies”.

She told IANS, “They told me, ‘Nobody will look at you respectfully’. Times have changed in a very weird and a very funny way that right now you will see a content creator or like a stand-up comedian, who is like a public face digitally, who will actually charge much more than an actor who's been working in the Bollywood industry for so many years”.

Earlier, Soundous had shared her experience of being a part of ‘The Traitors 2’, and how the early elimination from the show has impacted her.

She earlier said, “I think that is very disheartening to be eliminated at an early stage of the show. But the format is as such. And the format is like that. So at least that takes a little bit of the baggage of not blaming yourself. I think I did my best”.

‘The Traitors’ featured 21 contestants from entertainment, television, social media, food and other backgrounds, including Munawar Faruqui, Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Abhishek Malhan, Shalini Passi and Ranveer Brar. The show is built around trust, deception and strategic alliances, contestants must identify the hidden Traitors while protecting themselves from elimination.

The new season has already generated considerable buzz through dramatic confrontations, surprise eliminations and shifting friendships, promising an even more unpredictable battle of strategy and betrayal.

--IANS

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