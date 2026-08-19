135th Durand Cup: Defending champs NorthEast United meet Mohun Bagan in high-stakes semifinal

Shillong, Aug 19 (IANS) Defending champions NorthEast United FC will look to qualify for their third straight final when they take on 17-time winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the second semifinal of the 135th Durand Cup, which will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Thursday.

NEUFC have been relentless in their title defense. The Highlanders stormed into their fourth consecutive Durand Cup semifinal following a breathtaking quarterfinal victory over home favourites Shillong Lajong FC. Overcoming a 2-1 half-time deficit, they turned the tide with a spectacular four-goal blitz in the second half to seal a 5-2 triumph.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan, the most successful club in the tournament's history with 17 titles, have built their campaign on defensive solidity and clinical execution. After a flawless group stage without conceding a single goal, the Mariners held their nerve in a gripping quarterfinal. Following a 1-1 regulation-time draw against Jamshedpur FC, they survived a marathon sudden-death penalty shootout (9-8), courtesy of goalkeeper Vishal Kaith's heroics.

For the Highlanders, this encounter carries the weight of history. They are chasing a third consecutive Durand Cup crown, eyeing an unprecedented "three-peat" to firmly stamp their authority on the Indian football landscape.

Acknowledging the magnitude of the task ahead, NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali emphasised the challenge posed by their star-studded opponents. "It's the semi-final of the Durand Cup, a very important game for us, and also for Mohun Bagan," said Benali. "It will not be easy for either team. We're talking about an opponent where nearly all their domestic players are national team regulars, combined with highly talented foreign players and a great coach."

On the flip side, MBSG’s newly-appointed head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis will be desperate to secure his maiden silverware with the club ahead of the ISL 2026-27 campaign. Benali also touched upon his familiarity with his opposite number, adding, "Panos is a friend, but inside the field, there are no friends. He is a great coach leading a very good team."

Adding to the pre-match intrigue is the all-time head-to-head record, which heavily favours the Kolkata outfit -- in 13 past meetings, Mohun Bagan have emerged victorious 10 times, compared to NEUFC's two wins and a solitary draw. Both camps head into the fixture boasting fully fit rosters.

For the Mariners, Sahal Abdul Samad has been in sublime touch under Dilmperis. The attacking midfielder has already netted five goals, putting him firmly in the Golden Boot race—while continuing to orchestrate the team's creative play. At the back, their defensive rigidity heavily relies on the structural discipline of the back four led by Subhasish Bose.

NEUFC’s quarterfinal resurgence was fueled by a sensational hat-trick from Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie. However, their defensive anchor, Spanish centre-back Eneko Satrustegui, will be equally crucial. Still adapting to Indian conditions, his vast LaLiga experience against European juggernauts like Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be vital to neutralize Mohun Bagan's lethal attacking trio of Jamie Maclaren, Dejan Drazic, and Liston Colaco.

Behind Satrustegui, goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh remains a vital line of defense. The 2025 Golden Glove winner stressed the importance of psychological readiness heading into the blockbuster tie. “My expectation is to start the game with the right mentality, stay focused from the first minute, and give everything for the team,” Gurmeet said. “We’ve worked hard in training, and now it’s about executing our plan on the pitch. Hopefully, we can put in a strong performance and get the result we want.”

Echoing his manager's respect for the opposition, Gurmeet outlined the tactical approach required to blunt the Mariners' attack. “They are a good side, and we know they will give us a tough game. They have quality players and will look to put us under pressure, so we have to be disciplined and focused throughout the 90 minutes. For us, the key will be to stay compact, win our individual battles, and take our chances when they come. We respect them, but we are confident in our own ability as well.”

With both Kolkata powerhouses advancing deep into their respective sides of the bracket, Thursday’s high-octane battle could finalize a dream scenario. The tantalising prospect of a historic Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal derby final is just 90 minutes away. Will the Highlanders move one step closer to a three-peat, or will the Mariners set the stage for a monumental Kolkata showdown?

--IANS

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