Palestine: Groundbreaking ceremony held for Indian Super Speciality Hospital in Jenin

Ramallah, Aug 19 (IANS) In a major milestone in India-Palestine development partnership, the groundbreaking ceremony for the 200-bed Indian Super Speciality Hospital was held in Jenin and Ramallah on Wednesday.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary Sripriya Ranganathan, currently on an official visit to Palestine, participated in the groundbreaking ceremony along with Mohammad Mustafa, Prime Minister of the State of Palestine, and other dignitaries.

The two sides also signed the bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the hospital project, which will include a trauma centre, as well as an MoU with the Ministry of Labour on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the printing sector.

"Today’s ceremony further strengthened our cooperation in healthcare, employment-oriented skills and capacity-building," the Representative Office of India to the State of Palestine in Ramallah posted on X.

Ambassador Ranganathan and Mustafa also held discussions on further strengthening the longstanding India–Palestine partnership and advancing bilateral cooperation across key areas of mutual interest.

Earlier in the day, the MEA Secretary called on Majdi Al-Khaldi, the Diplomatic Advisor to President Mahmoud Abbas.

During the meeting, Ambassador Ranganathan emphasised India's continued support for Palestine and discussed the further expansion of the India–Palestine development partnership, including new initiatives in health, education and skills development being launched during the visit.

The MEA Secretary and Majdi Al-Khaldi took stock of the broader India-Palestine partnership, including political engagement and development cooperation.

Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa, and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the MEA, Ranganathan is on an official visit to Egypt, Palestine and Lebanon from August 16-21.

The Indian diplomat also called on Health Minister Majed Abu Ramadan on Wednesday and discussed avenues to further strengthen India's support to the Palestinian health sector.

She highlighted India’s expanding support to the Palestinian health sector, including essential medicines and anti-cancer drugs, an Artificial Limb Fitment Camp, and the deployment of an Indian field hospital in Gaza.

"During the engagement, Secretary (CPV & OIA) also handed over a consignment of medicines from the Government of India to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, reaffirming India’s continued support to Palestinian healthcare services," the Representative Office of India stated on X.

Earlier in the day, reaffirming India’s longstanding support for United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Ambassador Ranganathan visited the UN agency's Health Centre, where she was briefed on healthcare services being provided to the people.

"India's support to UNRWA in providing health, education and other essential services to the Palestinian people remains strong," said India's Representative Office in Ramallah.

On Tuesday, Ranganathan had called on Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine in Ramallah. This was the first engagement during her official visit to Palestine.

They discussed the full range of India-Palestine relations, with particular focus on the current situation in Palestine, developments in Gaza, humanitarian needs and India’s longstanding development partnership with the Palestinian people.

According to an official statement, the MEA Secretary reaffirmed India's consistent support for the Palestinian people and negotiated two-State solution. She also conveyed India's concern over the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza and underscored the importance of ensuring the safe, sustained and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population there. She reiterated India's support for efforts towards peace and stability and for a lasting political resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

"India’s robust development and humanitarian support to Palestine was discussed and progress on ongoing initiatives spanning health, education and capacity-building were reviewed. New areas of cooperation where India’s development experiences could help address Palestinian needs were also discussed," it stated.

Recalling her successful visit to India in January this year, the Palestinian Foreign Minister expressed appreciation for India's continuing support through development projects, capacity-building programmes, scholarships, humanitarian assistance and contributions to Palestinian institutions and UN agencies.

Progress on the Government of India-funded Palestinian Institute of Diplomacy and the anticipated cooperation with the Sushma Swaraj Foreign Service Institute also came in for special attention during the discussions as both sides reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between the people of India and Palestine and their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation and the close ties between the two countries.

--IANS

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