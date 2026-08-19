Uttarakhand: PM Vishwakarma Yojana beneficiaries in Chamoli get training in marketing and AI

Dehradun, Aug 19 (IANS) The beneficiaries of PM Vishwakarma Yojana in Uttarakhand's Chamoli are pleasantly surprised as well as delighted over receiving training in the cutting-edge technology, free of cost.

A well-coordinated Artificial Intelligence (AI) course curriculum has been made available for them, besides elaborate training schedule in products marketing and branding.

The one-day workshop saw PM Vishwakarma Scheme beneficiaries getting trained under various programs in Chamoli's Gopeshwar.

A large number of registered Vishwakarma beneficiaries from across the district participated in the workshop, organised by the Development Office (Dehradun) of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

At the workshop, Deputy Director of the Development Office S.C. Kandpal welcomed the participants and provided information about the Ministry's various schemes.

Ankit Dwivedi, who arrived from Dehradun, gave presentation on ways to boost business and marketing using AI.

The workshop aimed to strengthen the businesses of PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries by providing them with insights into branding, marketing, digital technology, and financial management.

Artisans registered under this scheme were provided with training, a toolkit, and access to loans.

Many beneficiaries praised the initiative and said that this will help them greatly in setting up their enterprises.

Nandi Rana, a beneficiary said, "I underwent training under this scheme two years ago. The PM Vishwakarma scheme is excellent and is benefiting people. Everyone who completed the training received a toolkit worth Rs 15,000, in addition to an honorarium. Most participants received training in tailoring. Both the trainers and the trainees have benefited. We were concerned about marketing, but today's workshop has provided a solution; we learned that we can sell our products online. Now, I too will sell my products through online platforms."

S.P. Kandpal, Deputy Director of the Development Office said, "Training on marketing and modern technology is being imparted during this workshop organised under the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Scheme. Participants were informed about AI, QR code generation, and banking schemes. Our aim is to transform artisans into entrepreneurs."

Notably, the PM Vishwakarma scheme was launched to uplift the lives of these artisans and craftsperson by enhancing their skills and increasing the reach of their products and services.

It aims to provide end-to-end holistic support to artisans and craftspeople for their respective trades.

--IANS

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