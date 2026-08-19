Vijay Deverakonda spends the day chilling with parents as shoot gets cancelled due to rain

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Southern heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda decided to spend the day chilling with his parents as his shoot got cancelled due to rain.

On Wednesday, the 'Arjun Reddy' actor took to his official Instagram handle and published a picture of himself sleeping between his parents, enjoying an afternoon nap in his favourite spot as a kid.

For the caption, Vijay penned, "Rains Canceled shoots -You get an afternoon nap in your favourite spot as a kid (red heart emoji) Recovery - 1000% (sic)."

VD further gave the picture credit to his wife and actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Professionally, Vijay and Rashmika, who got married in February this year, have been paired on screen for the first time together as a married couple in the upcoming period drama, 'Ranabaali'.

Before this, Rashmika and Vijay have shared screen space in the movies 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade', making 'Ranabaali' their third association.

On June 29, Vijay compiled a heartfelt birthday wish for 'Ranabaali' director Rahul Sankrityan.

He had written on his official handle, "Happy Birthday, dearest Rah...Nine years after Taxiwaala, while we have grown into men, nothing has changed about your relentless passion to write meaningful stories and your calm obsession in bringing them to life."

"In just 2 films we have fought many battles and odds and saw our 1st film through big love and success. I am right by your side while we do it again :) May the gods always favour you, guiding every story you choose to tell. I’m truly blessed and happy to be - #Ranabaali Written & Directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Excited for the world to see your work," he went on to add.

As per sources, 'Ranabaali' is believed to be inspired by real incidents from the 1850s that did not make it to the mainstream history books. The movie is likely to focus on the incidents that the British allegedly misrepresented in history.

--IANS

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