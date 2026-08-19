Harman Singha: Before Munawar Faruqui sets foot, his reputations walks into a room

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Actor Harman Singha, who was recently evicted from the reality show ‘The Traitors’, has lauded comedian Munawar Faruqui saying his reputation walks into a room before he sets foot.

Harman spoke with IANS after he left the show along with Karan Singh, Soundous Mouafakir, Harman Singha and Munawar Faruqui.

When asked if thinks people or artists who come from a very strong reality TV background, have a certain disadvantage when it comes to shows like ‘The Traitors’, he said, “Anybody who has a big reputation for their work, anybody who has a big reputation for being very good at their work, like I think of course if you have a bigger name outside or you have belonged to a reality show, people are going to feel that you are a threat to them”.

He further mentioned, “Munawar is the best example of this. Before Munawar, his reputation walks into a room, and he would agree with it”.

Earlier, Harman spoke about his brother Rannvijay Singha, and said that Rannvijay would have had the same fate as Munawar on the show.

He said, “Rannvijay would have had the same problem which happened with (co contestant) Munawar (Faruqui). When the opening batsman comes to hit the century on 30 balls, then all the bowlers, all the fielders get scared. That's what happened”.

He revealed that before entering the show, the brothers had a chat about the same thing and they agreed that they will be targeted first, regardless of whether he is innocent or a traitor.

“But I wish I had learned something else from my brother because he knows all these things very well. He is very established in reality shows. This was the first experience for me”, he added.

--IANS

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