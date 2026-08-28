August 28, 2026 11:53 AM हिंदी

Rannvijay Singha to host 21st season of Roadies: New chapter feels exciting

Rannvijay Singha to host 21st season of Roadies: New chapter feels exciting

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Television star Rannvijay Singha is all set to host the 21st edition of “Roadies”, which is titled “Roadies REBIRTH”. He shared that the new chapter feels incredibly exciting because it brings the raw spirit back in a whole new way.

Elated about the new season, Rannvijay says, “Roadies isn’t just a show for me; it’s an emotion. After all these years, the hunger, courage and dreams of every Roadie still hit differently.”

He added: “Roadies REBIRTH is about that very essence, i.e., pushing your limits, fighting harder and refusing to back down. I’ve seen Roadies evolve over the years and this new chapter feels incredibly exciting because it brings that same raw spirit back in a whole new way.”

The actor and host concluded by saying: “With a new generation ready to test themselves, I can’t wait to see who has what it takes to make their mark and how they navigate the twists and turns that await them. See you at the auditions!”

Anticipation for the new season began building with the reveal of the Roadies REBIRTH logo. Featuring a striking Phoenix - a bird that represents rebirth - the new identity signals a powerful transformation.

In a recent drop over the gram, the camera closes in on Rannvijay as three red and three yellow helmets appear through the reflection of his shades.

MTV Roadies is an Indian reality television series. It premiered on 15 August 2003 on MTV India and is also digitally available on JioHotstar. Following the auditions, a group of contestants travel to different destinations and participate in various tasks that challenge their physical, social and mental strength.

Roadies REBIRTH auditions to be held in Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Pune this September.

Talking about Rannvijay, he is known for his role in MTV Roadies. He was a part of the show from 2004 to 2020, earlier as a gang leader and then as a host.

He was also a part of the auditions judging panel from season 8 to season 18 and a gang leader. He made his Bollywood debut in Toss: A Flip of Destiny. Rannvijay has also acted in London Dreams and Action Replayy. He made his Punjabi movie debut in 2011, starring in Jimmy Shergill's Dharti.

--IANS

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