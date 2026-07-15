Rani Mukerji: Cinema has been the greatest teacher in my life’s journey

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Bollywood star Rani Mukerji, who will be feted with an Honorary Doctor of Letters by La Trobe University during the 2026 edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), credits cinema as the greatest teacher in her life’s journey.

Rani said in a statement: “I am deeply humbled to receive this Honorary Doctor of Letters from La Trobe University. Cinema has been my greatest teacher in my life’s journey and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire empathy, spark conversations and bring about positive change.”

The honorary degree will be presented at a special ceremony on 14 August 2026 at Federation Square in Melbourne, as part of the festival celebrations. The recognition honours Rani contribution to Indian cinema, along with her longstanding commitment to social causes supporting women, children and marginalised communities.

Talking about the honour, Rani said: “To receive this honour during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which has consistently celebrated Indian cinema on a global stage, makes it even more special. I am grateful to La Trobe University and to IFFM for this incredible recognition.”

She calls herself “fortunate” to have been able to do so many inspiring movies that have allowed her to tell stories of “resilience, passion and undying courage of human beings to rise against all odds.”

“Human stories have always moved me and I’m grateful that I have lived so many lives because of cinema. I dedicate this special honour from Australia and IFFM to my motherland India and to everyone around the world whose love has empowered me to be an actor and made me live such a full life.”

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which will take place from 13 to 23 August 2026.

La Trobe University Chancellor, The Hon John Brumby AO, said, “Rani Mukerji’s remarkable body of work has transcended entertainment to spark important conversations around social justice, equality and inclusion.”

“Her enduring impact on cinema, coupled with her unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes, makes her an exceptional recipient of this honorary doctorate. We are delighted to recognise her achievements and welcome her into the La Trobe University community.”

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Festival Director of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, said, “Rani Mukerji is one of the finest actors of her generation, someone whose performances have consistently combined artistic excellence with powerful storytelling. We are honoured that this recognition from La Trobe University will be presented during IFFM.”

--IANS

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