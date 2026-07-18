July 18, 2026 10:02 PM हिंदी

Randeep Hooda on National Award for Best Debut Director: Felt immense responsibility towards telling Veer Savarkar’s story

Randeep Hooda on National Award for Best Debut Director: Felt immense responsibility towards telling Veer Savarkar’s story

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda has reacted to his National Award win for his directorial debut ‘Swatantryaveer Savarkar’. On Saturday, the actor was announced as Best Debut Director for his work in ‘Swatantryaveer Savarkar’.

The actor expressed his gratitude towards his team, and said that the film demanded a lot from him as an artiste.

He said, “Being announced as the winner of the National Award for Best Debut Director for ‘Swatantryaveer Savarkar’ is a moment I’m still trying to process. This film asked more of me than anything I’ve ever done. The journey of this film was filled with challenges at every juncture, but I’m glad we saw it through and overcame each of those. And despite that, somehow we kept finding the strength to move forward. As an actor, co-writer and first-time director, I gave this film everything I had because I felt an immense responsibility towards telling Veer Savarkar’s story with sincerity and honesty. Whatever we endured while making this film is insignificant compared to the life he lived and the sacrifices he made”.

“I’m deeply grateful to my entire team for believing in this dream and standing by it through every high and low. This recognition belongs to all of us, and I hope it inspires more people, especially the younger generation, to discover and reflect on Veer Savarkar’s legacy”, he added.

‘Swatantryaveer Savarkar’ is based on the life of freedom fighter and political thinker V.D. Savarkar. The film starred Randeep Hooda in the titular role, and traced Savarkar's revolutionary activities against British rule, his imprisonment in the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and his ideological evolution. It explores his writings, advocacy of Hindutva, and the controversies surrounding his legacy. The film blends historical events with dramatic storytelling, aiming to present Savarkar's contributions to India's independence movement while engaging with the debates around his life.

--IANS

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