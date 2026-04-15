April 15, 2026 3:22 PM हिंदी

Randeep Hooda draws people’s attention to this serious environmental hazard

Randeep Hooda draws people’s attention to this serious environmental hazard

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for his work in ‘Sarbjit’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Jannat 2’, ‘Extraction’, ‘Laal Rang’ and ‘Highway’, is always vigilant as a law abiding citizen.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of a tiger drinking water from a pond. While the moment appeared serene at first, it also reveals plastic waste in and around the forest area, a stark reminder of how human negligence is reaching even the most untouched ecosystems.

The actor wrote in the caption, “It’s beautiful… till it’s not! The wild doesn’t need our plastic. It needs our respect”. Through this, he highlighted a simple yet crucial message, anything we bring into forests, especially plastic, should never be left behind.

This isn’t the first time the actor has taken a stand. Over the years, the actor has often engaged and worked for environmental conservation efforts from his work in Madhya Pradesh to Versova beach in Mumbai, to his humanitarian work in Punjab, Hooda has always been on the front line of walking the talk.

Earlier, the actor shared a video on his Instagram, in which he was seen cleaning up plastic and garbage from the banks of a river. With no dramatic build-up or slogans, the video focused on a simple truth, taking responsibility for the spaces we live in and leave behind.

Discarded plastic and unmanaged waste in such areas do far more damage than we often realise. They contaminate water bodies, disrupt fragile habitats, and pose serious threats to animals who mistake plastic for food or get trapped in waste.

Talking about the same, the actor earlier said, “I believe environmental responsibility always starts with individual effort and everyday choices. It’s easy to make blanket statements and preach, but nothing is more important than action, one that is tangible”.

“Over the years, I’ve tried to live close to nature, support wildlife conservation, and stay mindful of how my actions impact the environment. Whether it’s reducing waste, cleaning up a space, or being conscious about where we discard plastic, these very small steps matter”, he added.

--IANS

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