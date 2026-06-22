June 23, 2026 12:55 AM हिंदी

Ranchi student Avni Kejriwal tops CBSE with a perfect 500 after revaluation

Ranchi student Avni Kejriwal tops CBSE with a perfect 500 after revaluation (Photo: IANS)

Ranchi, June 22 (IANS) In an extraordinary display of academic brilliance and perseverance, Avni Kejriwal, a commerce student from Delhi Public School (DPS), Dhurva, Ranchi, has emerged as the CBSE Class 12 national topper by securing a flawless 500 out of 500 marks after re‑evaluation. The remarkable feat was confirmed on June 22, 2026, following the CBSE’s revised results.

Avni had initially scored 95.2 per cent (around 476 marks), with deductions of 19 marks in English Core and 5 marks in Business Studies. Confident in her preparation, she applied for re‑evaluation. The review process added back 24 crucial marks, elevating her to a perfect 100 in all five main subjects – English Core, Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics and Applied Mathematics. She also scored 99 in her additional subject, Graphics.

Speaking to IANS, Avni said it was a very happy moment for her and her entire family. She admitted she had not expected such a perfect score because English is a subjective subject. She explained that she had applied for re‑evaluation in English and was delighted with the outcome.

Looking ahead, the bright student aspires to pursue a career in Business Management. She has appeared for the CUET‑UG 2026 and aims to join a reputed institute for BBA, with plans to modernise and expand her father’s business in the future.

Avni’s success has brought immense pride to Jharkhand and her alma mater. School Principal Jaya Chauhan felicitated her in a special ceremony attended by teachers and students, describing her achievement as a testament to dedication and the nurturing environment at DPS Ranchi.

Hailing from a business family in Ranchi, Avni’s father Mitesh Kejriwal runs an edible oil business, while her mother Poonam Kejriwal is a homemaker. Family members noted that Avni has always been disciplined and focused, attributing her success to consistent hard work, effective time management and a deep conceptual understanding of subjects.

Education experts and teachers hailed Avni’s story as a powerful inspiration for students nationwide, especially those who believe in fighting for their rightful marks through official channels. Her journey from initial disappointment to national glory underscores the importance of self‑belief and persistence.

This historic achievement not only puts Ranchi and Jharkhand on the national academic map but also highlights the rising standards of education in smaller cities.

--IANS

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