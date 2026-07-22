July 22, 2026 12:52 PM हिंदी

Ranbir Kapoor requests paps to stop flashing lights amid conjunctivitis, says ‘kuch dikhai nahi de raha’

Ranbir Kapoor requests paps to stop flashing lights amid conjunctivitis, says ‘kuch dikhai nahi de raha’

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday night, where he was seen requesting the paparazzi stationed at the location, to avoid flashing bright lights directly at his face.

In a video captured by IANS, Ranbir was seen making his way towards the airport entrance dressed in an all-black ensemble.

Sporting a black jacket over a black T-shirt, matching trousers, black sunglasses and a thick beard, the actor briefly stopped to strike a small fun chat with the paparazzi despite visibly appearing uncomfortable.

As photographers continued clicking pictures with bright flashlights, Ranbir politely told them, "Kuch dikh nahi raha hai" ( I can't see anything)

A paparazzo then requested the actor to wait for a few more pictures. Responding with his trademark wit, Ranbir quipped, "Rukke kya karu bhai?" (What do I do just after waiting, brother?)

The actor was then seen shielding his eyes from the flashes before making his way into the airport.

Reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor contracted conjunctivitis from his daughter Raha, who had reportedly been diagnosed with the eye infection a few days earlier.

The same night, Kannada superstar Yash was also spotted at the Mumbai airport. Dressed in a rugged casual look featuring a dark jacket, T-shirt, trousers, tinted sunglasses, Yash walked into the terminal while greeting the paparazzi from a distance.

For the uninitiated, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash will next be seen sharing screen space in Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated mythological epic 'Ramayana'., where Ranbir essays the role of Lord Ram while Yash plays Ravana.

The film's trailer was unveiled recently at a grand launch event in Delhi.

The ambitious two-part adaptation also stars Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Agarwal as Mandodari.

–IANS

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