Ram Yashvardhan doesn’t consider social media as his resume

Mumbai, Sept 1 (IANS) Actor Ram Yashvardhan, who is known for his work in mythological and drama genres, has spoken up about his social media presence.

The actor rose to fame with his portrayal of Lord Shiva in 'Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav' and is currently gearing up to play Duryodhana in the upcoming epic drama 'Agyaatvaas'.

Talking about the same, "When it comes to social media presence, I don't put in any extra or calculated brand efforts. The way I am in real life, I am the same on my social media. I don't consider it as my resume. It is me, it is my life and how happy I am. So I don't do anything extra for social media”.

However, the actor acknowledged the importance of social media in the current day and age.

He went on, "It is definitely important. For all actors, it is important to manage and maintain it, to maintain whatever image they want to portray. And they should do it. In today's time, you literally need to pay full attention to social media because if you are a good artist, your social media presence matters too. So that is obviously important for everyone. I personally like having a social media presence, but I am not able to do it much. That is a bit of a negative point for me”.

The actor further mentioned that he is a complete family person and fitness enthusiast.

"When I am not shooting, I am at home. I am with my parents, wife and sister, we party, have good fun and unwind. Exercise has been a part of my life for a very, very long time by God's grace. It plays a very big role in my life. My day starts with exercise itself. So no matter how much I go off track or deviate from my goals, one thing I never miss is exercise. I definitely go to the gym. I feel my biggest way to unwind is the gym, when I am not shooting”, he shared.

“And I write a few things. I keep on writing. I write a little bit, you know, a little bit of movie dialogues, a little bit of shayari. It's very small, nothing great, but I do write whenever I feel like it”, he added.

--IANS

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