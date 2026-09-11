Adnan Sami ‘scrolls’ through archives to relive ‘Meri Yaad’ memories

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Singer Adnan Sami scrolled through his archives and revisited behind-the-scenes moments from the making of his 2002 music video ‘Meri Yaad’ from the album “Tera Chehra”.

Adnan took to Instagram, where he shared a few throwback glimpses, recalling the memories associated with filming the song. The glimpse also featured the unforgettable moment of him playing a black piano.

“Scrolling through the archives always brings back memories. Found some behind the scenes of filming the music video for Meri Yaad,” he wrote as the caption.

Earlier this year, Adnan spoke about how his iconic song ‘Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao’ starring Aditi Govitrikar, came into being in a matter of minutes, unexpectedly one evening after dinner.

Sami performs Indian and Western music in many languages, including Hindi, Urdu, English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. He has been awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to music.

His most notable instrument is the piano. He has been credited as "the first musician to have played the santoor and Indian classical music on the piano".

He was raised and educated in the United Kingdom. He was previously a Canadian citizen, but became a naturalised Indian citizen in 2016.

Some of his iconic songs include "Lift Karadey," "Kabhi To Nazar Milao," “Kabhi Nahi”, "Tera Chehra," "Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein," and "Bhar Do Jholi Meri," to name a few.

In other news, Adnan on September 7 spoke about how his life changed after he became an Indian citizen.

The singer made the revelations during a conversation with trade analyst Komal Nahta on "Game Changers: The Music Series."

Speaking about the difference he experienced after receiving Indian citizenship, Adnan said, “It was never difficult for me to get work in India when I was a Pakistani citizen. A lot of things changed after I got Indian citizenship. Main India ka ho gaya aur India mera ho gaya.”

--IANS

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