‘Jhanak’ actor Krushal Ahuja on life in showbiz: ‘There is no guarantee that you’ll remain in this industry’

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actor Krushal Ahuja, known for his performance in the television show 'Jhanak,' has opened up about his journey in the entertainment industry, saying that there is no certainty about how long an actor can continue to remain a part of showbiz.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the actor said he feels that getting an opportunity is only the beginning. Staying in the industry for years requires constant effort because every new project brings a new challenge. “You can get cast and start working in this industry, but there is no guarantee that you'll remain in this industry throughout,” Krushal explained.

Talking about his journey and what success means to him, Krushal mentioned, “I think the definition of success is maybe being consistent in this industry. If you can transfer your emotions and what you are feeling and make the audience feel the exact same thing, I think that is a part of success.”

Further elaborating on his approach to personal growth, Krushal said that having doubts can be a positive thing when it pushes a person to introspect and improve. “Doubts are good for your growth,” he said, explaining that constantly analyzing oneself and questioning whether one is doing well can help identify areas that need improvement.

Krushal considers himself his own biggest critic and makes it a point to regularly assess his performances, identify his shortcomings, and work on them. Asked how he continues to evolve as an actor, Krushal said, “By simply trying to be better than what I was yesterday.”

Krushal Ahuja, is known for his stint in television shows such as “Rishton Ka Manjha,” “Jhanak,” "Binddii," and “Taara.”

--IANS

ps/