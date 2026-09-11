UCL matchweek 1 records: Yamal surpasses Mbappe, Bayern touch 900-goal mark

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal impressed again as bigwigs kicked off their Champions League 2026-27 campaign with wins.

Yamal scored and provided two assists as Barcelona defeated Feyenoord 5-1 in their UCL opener. Paris Saint-Germain hold the top spot in the 36-team table after matchweek 1 in Europe's top-flight, while Bayern brushed aside Bodo/Glimt 5-0. Returning to the UCL after a two-year absence, Manchester United handed debutants Sabah a 4-0 drubbing in their opener. Here, IANS take a look at some of the top stats from matchweek 1.

Yamal breaks Mbappe's record for most goal contributions as a teenager in Champions League history after a goal and two assists. The 19-year-old now has 23 goal contributions in the UCL (12 goals and 11 assists) after contributing to three goals in the UCL opener. Mbappe had 20 contributions as a teenager.

Meanwhile, FC Bayern Munich have become just the second club to register 900 goals in the UCL, becoming just the second team after Real Madrid (1139) to reach the mark. They beat Bodo/Glimt 5-0 to now tally 904 goals in the competition.

Harry Kane's goal-scoring run continues as the England internarional netted once in the 5-0 win. He has now scored goals in eight consecutive UCL games, making him just the fourth player with eight or more straight games with goals. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (twice), Robert Lewandowski (twice) and Ruud van Nistelrooy have achieved the mark.

Azerbaijan club Sabah made their debut in the Champions League and lost to United 4-0. However, they have set a unique record as they have become the first-ever team to name a starting XI of players of 11 different nationalities in their first game at the UCL.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe and Federico Valverde scored in Madrid's 2-1 win over Inter Milan in their UCL opener. Although Real were not that impressive, Mbappe scored and has now become the joint fifth-highest goal-scorer in UCL history, levelling Raul Gonzalez. He is now behind only Ronaldo (140), Lionel Messi (129), Lewandowski (109) and Karim Benzema (90).

--IANS

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