Ram Kapoor talks about wife Gautami’s first marriage, falling in love with her during ‘Monsoon Wedding’ shoot

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Popular television star Ram Kapoor, who is currently seen as a contestant in the reality show “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa”, has opened up about his love story with wife Gautami Kapoor.

The actor also spoke candidly about Gautami's first marriage, revealing that she was unhappy and lacked family support when she decided to end it.

“Gautami and I are so strong as a couple. When a boyfriend or crush comes into your life, you put your best foot forward, right? I put my worst foot forward. I told her all my worst things, but she started liking me despite that,” Ram was seen telling co-contestants Akanksha Chamola and Pamala Serena.

He went on to share that he realised Gautami, whom he met on the sets of “Ghar Ek Mandir” in 2000, was not happy in her first marriage.

“Slowly, I got to know she was not happy in her first marriage, and there was a two-and-a-half-year marriage, and in that time they lived apart. But then, our friendship had grown a lot. I started taking interest…. I used to ask questions and she gave me answers.”

“I found out she wanted to end the marriage. She wasn't getting support from her family. They were saying, ‘Absolutely not.’”

He told Gautami that he was there for her when she took the bold step of divorcing his first husband, Madhur Shroff.

“When Gautami made this decision, I told her that whatever she needed, I was there. I became one of her closest friends at that time.”

Ram said reality hit him during the shoot of “Monsoon Wedding” as he started to miss Gautami.

“Time passed, I was shooting for Monsoon Wedding in Delhi and we were talking on the phone at night. We had a long talk. After we hung up, I realised I missed her. I got scared. She was a very good person. I kind of withdrew from her and then I came back. I kept some distance. But then she picked up on it and asked me, ‘What’s going on?’”

Gautami too had feelings for Ram.

“Long story short, somehow she was feeling the same about me and she too was scared to say it to me. Gautami has no regrets about what happened to her. Gautami’s first husband is a good guy. He did nothing wrong.”

After dating for two years, Ram and Gautami got married in 2003. They have two children.

--IANS

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