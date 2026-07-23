July 23, 2026 12:36 PM हिंदी

Ram Kapoor is in ‘Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa’ to mentally torture other people: Shreya Kalra

Ram Kapoor is in ‘Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa’ to mentally torture other people: Shreya Kalra

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actor and content creator Shreya Kalra didn't hold back while sharing her thoughts on fellow contestant Ram Kapoor in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa and said that he was in the reality show to “mentally torture” others.

The argument erupted after Pamela Serena spent more than 15 minutes in the bathroom, resulting in a deduction from the house's "Kharcha Paani."

Shreya Kalra and Shilpa Shinde questioned why the other contestants remained silent over the incident, pointing out that whenever they made a mistake that led to a deduction, the entire house, especially Ram Kapoor, would immediately turn against them.

During a candid conversation with Shilpa, Shreya said that Ram was in the house only to "mentally torture" the other contestants, complaining about his insistence on getting a bed and his loud snoring.

Ram sir should go home. He’s here to give mental torture to other people. He wants bed; he doesn’t want to adjust and we hear his snoring.

Joining in, Shilpa said that just as the contestants were "chained" to the show, Ram had been "thrown" at them.

Shilpa said: “What you are saying will not happen. The way we are chained in this show. The same way Ram Kapoor has been thrown at us.”

The Netflix show currently has popular names such as Akanksha Chaudhary, Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Varun Yadav aka Laila.

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh host the show.

The first edition of “Lock Upp” was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

The second installment will have 14 inmates, 2 jailers, and 1 lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for even the necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

NSE's equity options market share declines over 22 pc between FY24 and FY26

NSE's equity options market share declines over 22 pc between FY24 and FY26

Pakistan: Police personnel shot dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan: Police personnel shot dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

'NEET discussion will expose Opposition's double standards': BJP chief Nitin Nabin

'NEET discussion will expose Oppn's double standards': BJP chief Nitin Nabin

Spain captain Rodri to undergo back surgery: Report

Spain captain Rodri to undergo back surgery: Report

Kamal Haasan: Nation has failed when its children are met with barricades, batons instead of answers

Kamal Haasan: Nation has failed when its children are met with barricades, batons instead of answers

Search for 400-year-old historic cannon stolen from MP's Narwar Fort extends to Rajasthan

Search for 400-year-old historic cannon stolen from MP's Narwar Fort extends to Rajasthan

Pakistan: At least 18 people killed, 19 others injured as rains wreak havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan: At least 18 people killed, 19 others injured as rains wreak havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Donal Bisht: Watching myself on a 70mm screen was nostalgic

Donal Bisht: Watching myself on a 70mm screen was nostalgic

Alia Bhatt speaks for students, says 'heartbroken yet filled with hope'

Alia Bhatt speaks for students, says 'heartbroken yet filled with hope'

Will work through great differences: Rubio says Xi's US visit on track

Will work through great differences: Rubio says Xi's US visit on track