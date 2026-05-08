Ram Charan's 'Peddi' makers release video of Chiranjeevi's visit to film's sets

Hyderabad, May 8 (IANS) The makers of director Buchi Babu Sana's eagerly awaited rural action drama 'Peddi', featuring Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead, on Friday released a video clip showing Megastar Chiranjeevi's visit to the sets of 'Peddi' when the film was being shot.

Taking to his Instagram page, director Buchi Babu Sana shared the video and said, "The BOSS and my GURU on sets of #Peddi... It’s one of the best memories. And yes...I’ve built a bit of muscle with my Peddi’s inspiration. @chiranjeevikonidela Sir @alwaysramcharan Sir @aryasukku Sir."

The video released shows Chiranjeevi arriving at the sets of Peddi and having fun with the unit there. The clip has visuals of Chiranjeevi sharing a lighter moment with director Buchi Babu Sana, director Sukumar, cameraman Rathnavelu and his son and actor Ram Charan. At one point, directors Buchi Babu Sana, Sukumar and actor Ram Charan flex their biceps even as Chiranjeevi shoots a video and Ram Charan jokingly says, "His (Buchi Babu Sana's) muscles are bigger."

For the unaware, the film's makers had announced on May 1 that shooting for the much awaited film had been wrapped.

Taking to his X timeline in the early hours of May 1, cinematographer Rathnavelu wrote, "It’s a wrap for Mega power star @AlwaysRamCharan ! #Peddi -A Memorable journey. Working with #RC has been truly special. A powerhouse performer on screen and a wonderful friend off it. Grateful for the memories we’ve created together. @BuchiBabuSana @arrahman @vriddhicinemas."

On his Instagram page, he wrote, "Working with Ram Charan has been nothing short of inspiring — not just a phenomenal actor who brings fire and finesse to every frame, but also a genuinely warm and a truly reliable friend off screen. On this last day of shoot with him , I carry back not just great visuals, but great memories. Here’s to the magic we created together — and to many more journeys ahead."

IANS had reported on April 29 that the unit was in the process of shooting the last song for the film.

Sources close to the unit of the film had informed IANS that the number would be a sensational special song featuring Ram Charan. They had also gone on to claim that the song, which was shot in Hyderabad, would contain a surprise element for audiences.

A source had said, "The tune, the dance, the granduer set and a surprise in it will make the audience go berserk. The song, that has been set to tune by A R Rahman, will be another sure-shot chartbuster."

'Peddi', which has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs, has been in the limelight right from the time it was first announced.

The film, which is slated to hit screens on June 4, brings together a strong cast with Janhvi Kapoor playing the leading lady. Senior actors Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani will all be seen playing important parts in this film.

On the technical side, the movie is backed by some of the best in the industry. R Rathnavelu is handling the camera work, Navin Nooli is in charge of editing, and Avinash Kolla has designed the film’s massive and detailed sets.

--IANS

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