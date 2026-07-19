Rakul Preet Singh calls ‘Ramayana’ a larger-than-life experience: ‘We represent Bharat to the world’

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh has expressed her excitement and pride about being part of the much-anticipated epic ‘Ramayana.’

She called the project a journey that goes beyond cinema. In her recent post on Instagram, the actress shared that being associated with a story rooted in India’s history, heritage, and culture is an honour and a truly unforgettable experience. Rakul shared glimpses from the grand trailer launch event of Ramayana and opened up about being a part of the epic project.

Sharing pictures from the special occasion, the ‘Runway 34’ actress wrote, “An honour to be a part of something that feels larger than life, larger than cinema, our history, our heritage, our Ramayana. We represent Bharat to the world, a feeling that’s truly beyond words. Can’t wait for you all to step into this world with us.”

Rakul Preet Singh will be seen portraying Surpanakha, the powerful and fierce sister of demon king Ravana, in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming two-part epic “Ramayana.” The ambitious adaptation features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana in pivotal roles.

The film is planned as a two-part release, with the first installment arriving during Diwali 2026, followed by the second part scheduled for Diwali 2027.

The grand trailer launch of ‘Ramayana’ took place in Delhi on July 18. The star-studded event was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Ajinkya Deo, Shobhna, sitar maestro Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Swami Ramdev, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, among others.

The event was hosted by poet and writer Kumar Vishwas, who has also contributed to the much-awaited epic film.

Speaking at the grand trailer launch of ‘Ramayana’ in Delhi, Yash opened up about his experience of being part of the ambitious mythological epic. The actor shared that portraying a significant character in the film not only gave him a memorable professional opportunity but also helped him improve his Hindi.

Yash also expressed his gratitude to producer Namit Malhotra for bringing him on board and said the project has been a special journey for him on both personal and professional fronts. During the event, the ‘K.G.F: Chapter 1’ actor also delivered a speech in Hindi.

--IANS

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