March 28, 2026 8:40 PM हिंदी

Rakesh Roshan says '20 looks great on you' as he wishes grandson Hrehaan on birthday

Rakesh Roshan says '20 looks great on you' as he wishes grandson Hrehaan on birthday

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan wished his grandson Hrehaan with a lovely post as he turned 20 years old on Saturday.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Rakesh Roshan posted a picture of himself feeding the birthday cake to Hrehaan. The photo has both the grandfather and grandson smiling as they soak in the blissful moment.

Hoping that all his wishes come true this year, the 'Krrish' maker penned on the photo-sharing app, "Hey Ray 20 looks great on you! May the coming years bring you closer to everything you are working towards. Love you (red heart emoji) (sic)."

Prior to this, Rakesh Roshan's son and Hrehaan's father, Hrithik Roshan, also wished his elder son by explaining what adulthood is 'really' for.

The 'Dhoom 2' actor shared that adulthood means being responsible, steady, and wise just so that the child inside you can enjoy moments of pure joy.

Publishing a set of old photos and videos of the birthday boy on his IG, Hrithik wrote, "As you step into adulthood, here’s a gentle reminder of what it’s really for. To build a life strong enough…Responsible enough...Steady enough…wise enough…..So the child inside you keeps finding moments of unbridled laughter, Moments of pure joy, Smiles of quiet satisfaction, and freedom enough to fly. That’s the job. Nothing more. Nothing less. So good luck, you adult."

"Remember—The adult steers the boat. But the child… is the captain. “O captain, my captain.” Is better applied here. Happy 20th birthday Ray... my son. Above are examples of what your captain has always looked like", added the 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' actor.

Furthermore, Hrehaan's mother, Sussanne Khan's, heartmelting wish for her son read, "RAY MY JAAN… You ARE My Greatest Blessing of Life.. My Hrehaan, my first born son.. there is no greater joy then to be your and Ridzo’s mom.. the Man you have grown into makes me feel so so proud and grateful. I love you madlyyyy… welcome to your 20’s My SonShine".

--IANS

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