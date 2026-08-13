Rakesh Roshan feared daughter Sunaina would return to old lifestyle after battling cancer, liver disease

Mumbai, August 13 (IANS) Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has opened up about daughter Sunaina Roshan’s long and difficult health journey.

He revealed that he had at times feared she might return to the lifestyle she had followed for several years that led to her battling many diseases.

In a heartfelt conversation with Sunaina on her podcast show on social media, Rakesh said he was proud of the way she had handled the numerous health challenges.

Sunaina asked her father what he saw in her through all her illnesses that she herself could not see. Rakesh responded that she was “much stronger” than she believed herself to be.

“Because the illnesses you have gone through, I don't think so anybody else could have faced all these traumas,” he said, adding that he was proud of the way she had handled her health journey.

Rakesh further revealed that he had sometimes feared Sunaina might return to the lifestyle she had followed for many years, particularly because her transformation had taken place only in the last two to three years.

“It's never late to turn around. Thoughts used to come in my mind that she might go back because most of the years you have lived that way. This is only the last two, three years that you have changed. But I'm proud of you that you didn't turn around,” he said.

Sunaina has previously spoken publicly about her prolonged health struggles, including cervical lymphoma/cancer, brain tuberculosis or TB meningitis, grade 3 fatty liver disease, severe jaundice, diabetes, sleep apnea and high blood pressure.

She has also spoken about unhealthy eating habits and how suffering from jaundice became a turning point in her decision to make significant changes to her lifestyle.

Sunaina then asked her father what being “unbreakable” meant to him. Rakesh replied that it meant not allowing any obstacle to stop one’s journey.

“That no obstacle can stop your journey. That is unbreakable. And which you are. And which you have become,” he said.

He went on to describe his daughter as a person who deeply values her relationships.

“I think Sunaina is a bouquet of love. She loves the family. She loves her friends. She's very honest. Her smile speaks millions of things. And she's unbreakable. I'm proud of you,” Rakesh said.

Sunaina responded with a heartfelt “Thank you, Papa”, bringing the emotional exchange to an end.

She has also spoken about her battle with cervical cancer and undergoing chemotherapy. In an earlier conversation, she recalled how the end of her chemotherapy treatment became an emotional moment for her after years of dealing with the illness.

–IANS

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