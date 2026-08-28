Rakesh Roshan cheers for grandson Hrehaan as he turns musician: ‘Keep soaring, my boy’

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan celebrated a proud moment as his grandson, Hrehaan Roshan, embarked on his musical journey by launching his own album.

The ‘Krrish’ director took to Instagram to shower praise on Hrehaan and encourage him as he explores his passion for music. Sharing a heartfelt note, Rakesh spoke about the importance of music in the Roshan family and expressed how special it was to see Hrehaan take charge of his own musical project. Sharing a photo featuring Hrehaan, the veteran filmmaker wrote, “Music has always been the heartbeat of our family, and seeing you take the lead with your own album - writing, composing, & singing every word, is deeply moving. You are carving your own path with grace & brilliant artistry.”

“Keep soaring, @hrehaan my boy Give it a listen today. Out now on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and all music streaming platforms. #ProudGrandparent #ThisHeavenlyPlace #HrehaanRoshan.”

Rakesh Roshan has two grandsons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan, who are the sons of actor Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan. Hrithik and Sussanne finalised their divorce in November 2014, nearly 14 years after their marriage in December 2000. Despite parting ways, the former couple have maintained an amicable relationship and continue to co-parent their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

On a related note, Hrehaan Roshan made his debut as an independent artist with his first English single titled ‘This Heavenly Place’. Born and brought up in Mumbai, Hrehaan’s music is rooted in both Hindi film music and Western rock and alternative. His debut track, ‘This Heavenly Place’, is a 3:36 minute track about young love.

Written, composed and sung by Hrehaan himself, the music video features a black-and-white, grainy look, showcasing him expressing himself with a guitar. The song's release also marks Hrehaan’s social media debut.

‘This Heavenly Place’ is streaming on Spotify.

--IANS

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