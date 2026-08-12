August 12, 2026 2:42 PM हिंदी

Rakesh Bedi raises alarm over food and alcohol adulteration, says offenders should face attempt to murder charges

Rakesh Bedi raises alarm over food and alcohol adulteration, says offenders should face attempt to murder charges

Mumbai, August 12 (IANS) Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has raised his voice against the adulteration of food, beverages and alcohol.

The actor has called for a stringent punishment for those who put consumers' lives at risk for financial gain.

In a video shared on his social media, Bedi spoke about the alleged adulteration of consumable products and questioned the lack of stern consequences for those responsible.

He argued that people who deliberately adulterate food and drinks should face charges as serious as attempted murder, stressing that such practices can have consequences for several unsuspecting consumers.

Bedi said that people involved in adulterating eatables, food, drinks and alcohol should be charged with “attempt to murder.” He further argued that those who compromise the quality of products merely to make a few extra bucks are effectively putting the lives of many people at risk.

Talking about Rakesh Bedi, the actor has been of lately seen expressing his views over a lot many societal and important matters firmly through videos on his social media account.

Talking about his career, the actor recently reinvented his career with his character portrayal as Shakeel in the blockbuster hit Dhurandhar.

He has been a part of the entertainment industry for over four decades and has been a part of movies like Chashme Buddoor, Mera Damaad, Coolie No. 1, Gadar 2 and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

On television, he went on to become a household name with shows including Shrimaan Shrimati, Yes Boss, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain! and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

India's deal activity rises to $11.6 billion in July

India's deal activity rises to $11.6 billion in July

India can play a key role in linking Middle East ties: Report

India can play a key role in linking Middle East ties: Report

Anil Kapoor on hosting ‘India Ke Top 1%’: Finally, a platform that rewards you for common sense

Anil Kapoor on hosting ‘India Ke Top 1%’: Finally, a platform that rewards you for common sense

ICC Rankings: Babar back in Test top 10 as Pakistan stars surge after WI win

ICC Rankings: Babar back in Test top 10 as Pakistan stars surge after WI win

Parag Tyagi remembers late wife Shefali Jariwala on anniversary: 16 years of pure love

Parag Tyagi remembers late wife Shefali Jariwala on anniversary: 16 years of pure love

Mendis, Nissanka ruled out of SL’s first Test against India, Nuwantha earns maiden call-up

Mendis, Nissanka ruled out of first Test against India, Nuwantha earns maiden call-up

Vijay Sethupathi's film with Balaji Tharaneetharan titled 'Baththa'; film to hit screens on October 1 (Photo: Atlee/X)

Vijay Sethupathi's film with Balaji Tharaneetharan titled 'Baththa'; film to hit screens on October 1

Bangladesh’s development programme slows to 53-year low: Report

Bangladesh’s development programme slows to 53-year low: Report

Clarion call to save our gentle giants on World Elephant Day

WII gives clarion call to save our gentle giants on World Elephant Day

Lisa Ray reveals the impact of chemotherapy on her body: ‘I went into menopause at 37’

Lisa Ray reveals the impact of chemotherapy on her body: ‘I went into menopause at 37’