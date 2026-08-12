Parag Tyagi remembers late wife Shefali Jariwala on anniversary: 16 years of pure love

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Actor Parag Tyagi remembered his late wife, Shefali Jariwala, on their wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

He took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a throwback video of himself enjoying some fun romantic time with Shefali at Mumbai's Juhu beach area.

In the video that included the text 'Together Forever', Shefali and Parag were seen enjoying an Ice Gola.

In his latest post on social media, Parag celebrated 16 years of pure love and bliss with Shefali and their pet baby Simba, who also passed away in July this year.

"HAPPY ANNIVERSARY, TOGETHER FOREVER , PARI SIMBA & PAPA (Kisses, hugs and red heart emoji) 16 years of Pure Love & Bliss & counting till I join U both..(sic)," he wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Shefali passed away on June 27, 2025, at the age of 42 in Mumbai after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest, leaving the entertainment industry in shock. She was rushed to the hospital by Parag, but was declared dead on arrival.

Shefali and Parag were introduced at a mutual friend’s party, and their connection grew only stronger with time.

Parag proposed to Shefali on national television during the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 5'. The couple finally tied the knot on August 12, 2014, in an intimate ceremony.

Ever since Shefali's sudden passing, Parag frequently remembers her with nostalgic posts on social media. He is also seen expressing his love for their fur baby Simba, pointing out how Simba had become a pillar of strength for him since Shefali's passing.

On July 23, after Simba's demise, Parag dropped an old video featuring Shefali and their beloved pet dog.

"Now mamma is not alone Simba is v happy with mamma.. Can't wait to join u both (my life lines), on the other side," he had written on social media.

--IANS

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