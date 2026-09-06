September 06, 2026 5:00 PM हिंदी

Rajniesh Duggall reveals what drew him to play Physics Wallah teacher Pankaj Sijariya in his biopic

Rajniesh Duggall reveals what drew him to play Physics Wallah teacher Pankaj Sijariya in his biopic

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actor Rajniesh Duggall has revealed what drew him to play Physics Wallah teacher Pankaj Sijariya in his upcoming biopic.

He opened up about the project while sharing his reaction to the script and expressed his excitement about bringing the inspiring teacher’s journey to the screen. Talking about how he came on board, Duggall said, “I have a very interesting surprise for you, Pankaj sir. One of your students has actually written the film and asked me if I would like to play your role in it. So I said 100% that if there is something like this, I would absolutely want to be a part of it. In fact, I finished the script today, and it is written in a very interesting way.”

The reveal came during an Instagram Live interaction between Rajniesh Duggall and Pankaj Sijariya, where the actor shared details about the biopic and revealed that one of Pankaj’s students had written the film.

The upcoming movie is written and directed by James A., one of Sijairya’s students. The upcoming biopic will feature Rajniesh Duggall portraying Pankaj Sijariya, bringing the educator’s inspiring journey to the screen through the perspective of one of his former students. Esha Talwar has also been cast as the female lead in the film.

The film is currently in the development stage, with more details about the project expected to be announced in the coming days. Pankaj Sijariya is an organic chemistry educator at Physics Wallah, the ed-tech platform founded by Alakh Pandey. He has earned a strong following among students for his lively and distinctive approach to teaching.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Sri Lanka next week (File Image)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Sri Lanka next week

Overseas stars like Maxwell and Miller are guiding local players via ETPL, says Stirling (Credit: ETPL)

Overseas stars like Maxwell and Miller are guiding local players via ETPL, says Stirling

Jasmin Bhasin reacts to breakup rumours with Aly Goni: Not everything is a cryptic message

Jasmin Bhasin reacts to breakup rumours with Aly Goni: Not everything is a cryptic message

Satwik-Chirag win 10th BWF World Tour title with China Masters crown

Satwik-Chirag win 10th BWF World Tour title with China Masters crown

Gujarat: Over 3,000 take part in Surat’s 5-km 'Fit India' cycling rally

Gujarat: Over 3,000 take part in Surat’s 5-km 'Fit India' cycling rally

India targets 50 space launches a year by 2030: IN-SPACe Chief

India targets 50 space launches a year by 2030: IN-SPACe Chief

‘He needs time to reach his best’: De Zerbi urges patience with Mudryk (iImage credit- Mykhailo Mudryk/Instagram)

‘He needs time to reach his best’: De Zerbi urges patience with Mudryk

FairPoint: Threats, hit lists and the unfinished story of Kashmiri Pandits

FairPoint: Threats, hit lists and the unfinished story of Kashmiri Pandits

ISSO football and tennis games bring 1,670 athletes to Jaipur (Credit: ISSO Games)

ISSO football and tennis games bring 1,670 athletes to Jaipur

Only two per cent of women own land alone or jointly in Pakistan: Report

Only two per cent of women own land alone or jointly in Pakistan: Report