Rajniesh Duggall reveals what drew him to play Physics Wallah teacher Pankaj Sijariya in his biopic

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actor Rajniesh Duggall has revealed what drew him to play Physics Wallah teacher Pankaj Sijariya in his upcoming biopic.

He opened up about the project while sharing his reaction to the script and expressed his excitement about bringing the inspiring teacher’s journey to the screen. Talking about how he came on board, Duggall said, “I have a very interesting surprise for you, Pankaj sir. One of your students has actually written the film and asked me if I would like to play your role in it. So I said 100% that if there is something like this, I would absolutely want to be a part of it. In fact, I finished the script today, and it is written in a very interesting way.”

The reveal came during an Instagram Live interaction between Rajniesh Duggall and Pankaj Sijariya, where the actor shared details about the biopic and revealed that one of Pankaj’s students had written the film.

The upcoming movie is written and directed by James A., one of Sijairya’s students. The upcoming biopic will feature Rajniesh Duggall portraying Pankaj Sijariya, bringing the educator’s inspiring journey to the screen through the perspective of one of his former students. Esha Talwar has also been cast as the female lead in the film.

The film is currently in the development stage, with more details about the project expected to be announced in the coming days. Pankaj Sijariya is an organic chemistry educator at Physics Wallah, the ed-tech platform founded by Alakh Pandey. He has earned a strong following among students for his lively and distinctive approach to teaching.

--IANS

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