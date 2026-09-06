Chunky Pandey reveals Govinda was the reason he became an actor: ‘If I know how to dance, it’s all because of him’

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actor Chunky Pandey recently opened up about his admiration for Govinda and revealed that the veteran actor played a significant role in inspiring him to pursue acting.

During an upcoming episode of “India’s Best Dancer Season 5,” Chunky took a trip down memory lane and recalled his early days in the film industry. Speaking about his association with Govinda, Chunky revealed that the two actors were launched by the same producer, Pahlaj Nihalani. He recalled how Govinda’s film Ilzaam went on to become a major hit and said that watching him inspired his own journey as an actor.

Talking about Govinda’s influence on his journey, Chunky stated, “Main actor bana Govinda ki wajah se. Govinda aur mujhe ek hi producer ne launch kiya tha, Pahlaj Nihalani. Unhone Govinda ji ke saath film banayi thi Ilzaam, jo super-duper hit ho gayi thi. Lekin agar main thoda bahut bhi dancing jaanta hoon, it’s all because of Govinda. Main khud Govinda ka bahut bada fan hoon.” (“I became an actor because of Govinda. Govinda and I were both launched by the same producer, Pahlaj Nihalani. He had made the film Ilzaam with Govinda, which went on to become a superhit. But if I know even a little bit about dancing, it’s all because of Govinda. I’m a huge fan of Govinda myself.”)

“I really love Govinda, I think he is superb. Aur Govinda ke saath dance karna is like boxing with Mike Tyson in the ring. Uske saath dance karo toh compliments bhi aa jaate hain, because people are watching him, aapko koi dekh hi nahi raha hai.” (When you dance with him, you automatically get compliments because everyone is watching him—you don’t even get noticed!”)

During the episode, Chunky Pandey also lane and recalled how “Aankhen” hit theatres during the busy summer vacation season alongside several major releases. He also shared an interesting anecdote about his mother, who had watched Lootere and later told him about the audience’s enthusiastic reaction when the trailer of Aankhen played in theatres.

“Main ek story batana chahta hoon is gaane ke baare mein. Jab film release hui thi, ye sab bade-bade pictures ke beech mein aayi thi. Summer vacation mein aayi thi ye picture aur meri ek aur picture lagi thi, ‘Lootere’. Main shooting kar raha tha aur meri mummy ‘Lootere’ dekhne ke liye Metro gayi thi. Jab mummy ghar aayi toh maine poocha, ‘Picture kaisi lagi?’ Unhone kaha, ‘Film bahut achhi thi, par teri picture abhi aa rahi hai na, Aankhen, usmein jab woh trailer chala aur ‘Laal Dupatte Wali’ aaye, toh logon ne screen par paise fek diye.’ Toh film release hone se pehle hi woh gaana bahut popular ho gaya tha.” (I want to share a story about this song. When the film was released, it came out alongside several big films. It was released during the summer vacation, and another film of mine, Lootere, was also in theatres. I was shooting at the time, and my mother went to Metro to watch Lootere. When she came home, I asked her, ‘How did you like the film?’ She said, ‘The film was very good, but your film, Aankhen, is coming soon, right? When its trailer played and ‘Laal Dupatte Wali’ came on, people started throwing money at the screen.’ So, the song had already become hugely popular even before the film was released.)

Govinda and Chunky Pandey have shared screen space in films, including the 1993 blockbuster “Aankhen,” directed by David Dhawan. The action-comedy, which featured Govinda in a double role, became one of the memorable hits of the 1990s.

The duo also appeared together in “Kaun Rokega Mujhe” (1997), where Govinda had a special appearance alongside Chunky Pandey and Nagma.

--IANS

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