Simi Garewal revisits her movie 'Seema' as co-star Rakesh Roshan turns a year older

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Filmmaker and actor Rakesh Roshan turned a year older on Sunday, and wishing him on his special day, his co-star and veteran actress Simi Garewal revisited their 1971 movie together titled 'Seema'.

In a heartfelt birthday post, Simi Garewal said that this was the film that brought the two of them together.

She shared a poster of the movie on her official Insta handle and added the 'Happy Birthday' track as the background score.

"Remember! This film brought us together..and 55 years on you remain my dearest friend. HAPPY BIRTHDAY Guddu! My real life hero!! (sic)," read her wish for the director.

Reciprocating the love, Rakesh Roshan expressed his gratitude in the comment section, saying, "Simi ji what a lovely journey, thank you for the love & wishes (red heart emoji)".

Talking about 'Seema', it has been made under the direction of Surendra Mohan. Though this movie did not perform well at the ticket counters, it is still known for its music scored by the composer duo Shankar-Jaikishan. One of the most memorable songs from 'Seema' is 'Jab Bhi Yeh Dil Udaas Hota Hai'.

Crooned by the renowned Tamil singer Sharda Rajan Iyengar, along with Mohammad Rafi, the lyrics for the song have been penned by Gulzar.

Backed by Sohanlal Kanwar, 'Seema' has Kabir Bedi, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, Padma Khanna, Chand Usmani, Abhi Bhattacharya, Gopal Sehgal, Kanchan Mattu, and Sulochana playing crucial roles, along with others.

Rakesh Roshan made his acting debut back in 1970 with the movie 'Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani', and after that he went on to become a part of several movies such as 'Khubsoorat', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Trimurti', 'Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani', 'Kaamchor', and 'Khoon Bhari Maang'.

However, he later shifted his focus to direction and delivered many hits such as 'King Uncle', 'Karan Arjun', 'Koyla', 'Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai', 'Koi… Mil Gaya', and 'Krrish'.

--IANS

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