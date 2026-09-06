Sports Min Mandaviya leads ‘Sundays on Cycle’ in Surat, administer 'Nasha Mukt' Pledge to Youth

Surat, Sept 6 (IANS) Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, along with Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, led the 89th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle with the theme "Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat, reaffirming their collective commitment to building a healthier, safer and drug-free India.

The event brought together athletes, students, fitness enthusiasts and citizens, who participated in cycling and fitness activities and took a pledge to contribute towards creating a drug-free India.

The pledge strengthened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of collective resolve under the Nasha Mukti Sankalp Abhiyan, inspiring citizens, particularly the youth, to stay away from substance abuse and contribute to the vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat.

The Surat edition began at Sardar Patel Statue, Mangadh Chowk, where participants took part in yoga, zumba, fitness activities and challenges before undertaking a 6-km cycling ride towards Sarthana Zoo.

Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Fit India' movement has led to the nationwide 'Sundays on Cycling' campaign. A healthy population is essential for a developed nation, and cycling contributes to a healthier society," he said.

"It offers key benefits: it is an effective form of exercise, it supports the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' campaign, it helps address pollution, and it reduces fuel consumption, thereby conserving the environment,” he said.

"Cycling should not be limited to Sundays; people should incorporate it into their daily routines, especially when travelling to nearby workplaces. This will further strengthen the vision of a 'Fit India," he added.

The 89th edition was held across the country, with more than 5 million young people participating at over 25,000 locations, promoting the message of drug-free youth for a developed India.

Several distinguished athletes joined the 6km ride to create awareness on the importance of a Nasha Mukt Sankalp Abhiyan.

Fitness personalities and influencers Vispy Kharadi, Rakesh Saini, Urvi Parwani, Pankaj Pasi and Bhishma Madani were also part of the event.

The participants in Surat also took the ‘Nasha Mukt’ pledge, reinforcing the message of collective action against substance abuse among young people.

In New Delhi, the 89th edition was held at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium with a special Teachers’ Day theme. The event recognised the contribution of teachers and coaches in shaping the careers and lives of young people.

Around 1,000 students, youth and fitness enthusiasts participated in the Delhi edition. Fit India Champion Monica Bhola, yoga instructor and Fit India Ambassador Monika Sharma, and international athletics coach Sanjay Singh were among those present.

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India, Raahgiri Foundation and MY Bharat.

The initiative is held simultaneously across states and Union Territories, including at Sports Authority of India regional centres, National Centres of Excellence, SAI Training Centres, Khelo India State Centres of Excellence and Khelo India Centres.

More than 6,000 NAMO Fit India Clubs also organise the cycling initiative every week across the country.

--IANS

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