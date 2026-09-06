Escalation of undeclared martial law in Pakistan's Balochistan: Rights group on arrest of retired police surgeon

Quetta, Sep 6 (IANS) A leading human rights organisation has condemned the arrest of retired police surgeon Dr Ayesha Faiz, terming the action a "continuation of the escalation of undeclared martial law" in Pakistan's Balochistan.

In a statement shared on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) alleged that the cycle of collective punishment and Baloch genocide in Balochistan continues unabated with increasing intensity. It said that authorities target people who raise their voices against these atrocities and human rights violations.

"The cutting down of orchards in Mastung is part of collective punishment, and the arrest of Dr Ayesha Faiz for raising her voice against these crimes is a continuation of the escalation of undeclared martial law in Balochistan. The cycle of collective punishment and Baloch genocide in Balochistan continues unabated with increasing intensity," the BYC said.

"The state's public threats to orchard owners in Mastung through the media, and the threats to destroy the orchards they have painstakingly cultivated, are a clear declaration that the policy of state repression and collective punishment in Balochistan is being accelerated to its most brutal extremes," it added.

The BYC said that Ayesha Faiz's arrest shows that speaking out on political and social issues of Balochistan is strictly banned in Pakistan. It expressed rejection of Pakistani authorities' policy of collective punishment, the destruction of orchards, the intimidation of people and the silencing of peaceful voices through force.

"Whenever a citizen raises their voice against these atrocities and human rights violations, they too are targeted with state power and silenced merely as punishment for speaking out and telling the truth. In this same vein, the arrest of senior citizen and retired police surgeon Dr Ayesha Faiz at the hands of the notorious CTD is yet another example that speaking out on political and social issues in Balochistan has been strictly prohibited," the BYC wrote on X.

Stressing that people of Balochistan will continue the resistance, the BYC stated, "We make it clear that there will be resistance in every possible way against state barbarism and oppression in Balochistan."

The BYC's statement comes after Dr Ayesha Faiz was arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) after a case was registered against her under Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), local media reported, citing police sources.

Police said the case was lodged after a press conference was held in Quetta, where Faiz had criticised Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and the provincial Home Minister, The Balochistan Post reported.

A few days back, Faiz, while addressing a press conference, highlighted the political situation of Balochistan, its historical background and recent developments. She also spoke about the role of women in the Baloch independence movement and slammed Bugti over his recent remarks about the bulldozing of apple orchards in Mastung and the possible displacement of residents in case of future violent incidents, The Balochistan Post reported.

Police sources said the case against Faiz was lodged under several provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act. However, the police sources have not yet revealed the specific sections used for registering the case, the detailed grounds for her arrest and further information about the legal proceedings.

--IANS

akl/sd/