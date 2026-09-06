September 06, 2026 4:59 PM हिंदी

Munawar Faruqui: Never relied on strategy, I use manipulation not to harm people but to benefit them in some way

Munawar Faruqui: Never relied on strategy, I use manipulation not to harm people but to benefit them in some way

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was seen in the streaming reality show ‘The Traitors’, has said that he never manipulates people to harm them.

Munawar spoke with IANS along with Karan Singh, Harman Singha and Soundous Mouafakir, and shared that while he is very strategic in life, he didn’t make any strategy for ‘The Traitor’.

He told IANS, “I’m very strategic in my life and in professional life as well. But, in both the reality shows that I have won, I have never relied on strategy. If there’s a task in a show then I’m very strategic about it but I don’t manipulate people for my benefit. I manipulate them so that they also have their own interest”.

“I’m like an agent, if I’m manipulating someone then the other person also has 20% benefit rather than it benefitting me 100%. I don’t want to hurt people. My game was very simple, if I’m a traitor, I would save myself. If I’m not a traitor then I would identify the traitor”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘The Traitors’ featured 21 contestants from entertainment, television, social media, food and other backgrounds, including Munawar Faruqui, Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Abhishek Malhan, Shalini Passi and Ranveer Brar. The show is built around trust, deception and strategic alliances, contestants must identify the hidden Traitors while protecting themselves from elimination.

The new season generated considerable buzz through dramatic confrontations, surprise eliminations and shifting friendships, promising an even more unpredictable battle of strategy and betrayal.

Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana won the second season of ‘The Traitors’.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Overseas stars like Maxwell and Miller are guiding local players via ETPL, says Stirling (Credit: ETPL)

Overseas stars like Maxwell and Miller are guiding local players via ETPL, says Stirling

Jasmin Bhasin reacts to breakup rumours with Aly Goni: Not everything is a cryptic message

Jasmin Bhasin reacts to breakup rumours with Aly Goni: Not everything is a cryptic message

Satwik-Chirag win 10th BWF World Tour title with China Masters crown

Satwik-Chirag win 10th BWF World Tour title with China Masters crown

Gujarat: Over 3,000 take part in Surat’s 5-km 'Fit India' cycling rally

Gujarat: Over 3,000 take part in Surat’s 5-km 'Fit India' cycling rally

India targets 50 space launches a year by 2030: IN-SPACe Chief

India targets 50 space launches a year by 2030: IN-SPACe Chief

‘He needs time to reach his best’: De Zerbi urges patience with Mudryk (iImage credit- Mykhailo Mudryk/Instagram)

‘He needs time to reach his best’: De Zerbi urges patience with Mudryk

FairPoint: Threats, hit lists and the unfinished story of Kashmiri Pandits

FairPoint: Threats, hit lists and the unfinished story of Kashmiri Pandits

ISSO football and tennis games bring 1,670 athletes to Jaipur (Credit: ISSO Games)

ISSO football and tennis games bring 1,670 athletes to Jaipur

Only two per cent of women own land alone or jointly in Pakistan: Report

Only two per cent of women own land alone or jointly in Pakistan: Report

'It's indescribable to sum up support': Eala on Filipino community's love after US Open loss

'It's indescribable to sum up support': Eala on Filipino community's love after US Open loss