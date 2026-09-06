Munawar Faruqui: Never relied on strategy, I use manipulation not to harm people but to benefit them in some way

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was seen in the streaming reality show ‘The Traitors’, has said that he never manipulates people to harm them.

Munawar spoke with IANS along with Karan Singh, Harman Singha and Soundous Mouafakir, and shared that while he is very strategic in life, he didn’t make any strategy for ‘The Traitor’.

He told IANS, “I’m very strategic in my life and in professional life as well. But, in both the reality shows that I have won, I have never relied on strategy. If there’s a task in a show then I’m very strategic about it but I don’t manipulate people for my benefit. I manipulate them so that they also have their own interest”.

“I’m like an agent, if I’m manipulating someone then the other person also has 20% benefit rather than it benefitting me 100%. I don’t want to hurt people. My game was very simple, if I’m a traitor, I would save myself. If I’m not a traitor then I would identify the traitor”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘The Traitors’ featured 21 contestants from entertainment, television, social media, food and other backgrounds, including Munawar Faruqui, Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Abhishek Malhan, Shalini Passi and Ranveer Brar. The show is built around trust, deception and strategic alliances, contestants must identify the hidden Traitors while protecting themselves from elimination.

The new season generated considerable buzz through dramatic confrontations, surprise eliminations and shifting friendships, promising an even more unpredictable battle of strategy and betrayal.

Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana won the second season of ‘The Traitors’.

--IANS

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