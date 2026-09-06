September 06, 2026 4:56 PM हिंदी

Divya Dutta on says her ‘Last Man in Tower’ character is ‘vulnerable, protective, greedy’

Divya Dutta on says her ‘Last Man in Tower’ character is ‘vulnerable, protective, greedy’

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actress Divya Dutta, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Last Man in Tower’, has shed light on her character in the film.

The actress spoke with IANS along with her co-actor in the film Manoj Bajpayee, and director Ben Rekhi during the promotions of the film in the Andheri West area of Mumbai.

Talking about her part, she said, “I think Sangeeta could have been any other woman, who's just trying to make life more comfortable. Who's been really pressured with so many things that have been thrust on her. Be it the situation in the house. She has a child with special needs. Maybe there's no communication with the husband. Maybe, she's just been unkempt for a while and she doesn't even realize it”.

She further mentioned, “These are little things that, I mean, for a woman would have been so important. But because the whole day-to-day life takes the better of her, she probably stopped living a certain way. It's like this is routine. This is happening. It can be frustrating. It can be vulnerable. You could be angry about it, but there's no way that you would talk about it. It is your own battle within every day. And then comes hope of a slightly better future”.

She went on, “Does she know what exactly is her happiness? All those colors coming together, all those shades coming together, make Sangeeta who she is. Where you probably feel like an honest woman. Vulnerable, protective, greedy. You could feel for her”.

She said that the audience could be against her, it's for them to decide because there are no rights or wrongs, there are grey areas.

“It feels nice when a character takes a graph where you have all those shades and more. And with every scene that you do, you find a different you. So that's, that's, I think, fun being on the set as well, where you are with the director, and Manoj, when you think and sit and work on the scenes, something really different that you didn't even expect happens on the set”, she added.

‘Last Man in Tower’ is set to release in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

--IANS

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