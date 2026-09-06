Avika Gor recalls fan moment that scared Europeans around her: ‘They thought I was being attacked’

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Television actress Avika Gor recently found herself at the centre of an unexpected and amusing moment at the airport when three fans approached her to express their admiration.

While the interaction left Avika touched, it also briefly startled some European onlookers, who mistakenly thought the actor was being attacked. Sharing the incident on her Instagram story, the ‘Balika Vadhu’ actress revealed that three girls approached her at the airport and not only asked for selfies but also spoke about the impact her work had on their lives. Avika mentioned that the heartfelt interaction with them made her reflect on everything she has achieved since beginning her acting journey at the age of 10.

She penned a note that read, “3 girls came up to me at the airport today and reminded me what I have earned over the years. Many people see us actors and click pictures and it's been that way for me since I was 10. What touched my heart today was that they not only clicked selfies with me but spoke of the impact I have on their lives and what level of respect they have for me and my art. This is exactly what I work hard for. The love, the admiration, this acknowledgement...”

“This is exactly what keeps us actors going.. Thank you girls for making my day and reminding me to not doubt myself and my achievements. I promise you, I will not take this for granted. Brb, explaining what just happened to the Europeans around who got a little scared in the whole process because they thought I was being attacked,” added Avika.

Meanwhile, Avika Gor recently exited the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.” She was eliminated after losing a horror-themed treasure hunt stunt against social media influencer Orry. While Orry completed the challenge in around 10 minutes, Avika took more than 13 minutes, bringing her stint on the show to an end.

--IANS

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