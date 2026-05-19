Rajniesh Duggal on 'Bhula Diya Tujhe': It talks about the choices people face in relationships

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actor Rajniesh Duggal will soon be seen in the forthcoming micro-drama "Bhula Diya Tujhe".

Dealing with love, sacrifice, heartbreak, and redemption, the show is likely to premiere soon on Quick TV.

Talking about his next, Rajniesh shared that "Bhula Diya Tujhe" sheds light on the emotional struggles and choices people face in relationships and life in general.

Speaking about the script, he called it powerful, relatable, and emotionally layered, making for a unique experience for those who are in search of content with depth and realism.

Rajniesh further pointed out how the micro-drama vertical is rapidly altering the landscape of the entertainment industry, giving way to compelling stories in a crisp and engaging format.

He believes that the format allows the creators to connect instantly with audiences while maintaining cinematic storytelling and emotional intensity.

"Bhula Diya Tujhe" promises a gripping narrative full of heartfelt moments and emotional conflicts, along with a strong message about forgiveness and second chances.

Meanwhile, Rajneesh was recently seen as Inspector Ranvijay Ahlawat in the second season of Randeep Hooda-led crime thriller, "Inspector Avinash".

Backed by Gold Mountain Pictures, Jio Studios, and Spotless Films, the web series also features Hooda as Inspector Avinash Mishra, Urvashi Rautela as Poonam, Amit Sial as Sheikh, Shalin Bhanot as Baljeet Singh, Freddy Daruwala as Veer Bhushan Thakur, and Abhimanyu Singh as Devi.

Premiered on JioHotstar on May 15, the series has been directed by Neeraj Pathak.

This show is believed to be inspired by the life of UP super-cop Avinash Mishra.

Previously, Hooda spoke about his connection with the real-life cop.

"When I first read the script, the character felt like a blank slate, and I was not sure which direction to take. That changed when I met the real-life inspiration for the series, Inspector Avinash Mishra. Spending time with him helped me discover the character on a much deeper level, his physicality, his accent, his worldview, and the way he deals with people and situations", revealed the 'Highway' actor.

--IANS

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