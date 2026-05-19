BCCI, CA, TNCA begin formal process for proposed BBL game at Chennai: Report

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The possibility of a Big Bash League 2026-27 fixture being staged at Chennai’s iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in December this year has gained significant momentum, with discussions between Cricket Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) reportedly progressing towards final approval.

While the formal agreement between the three bodies has yet to be signed, officials involved in the process believe the remaining procedures are largely administrative, with both the Indian and Australian governments understood to support the initiative as part of broader sporting collaboration programmes between the two nations.

According to a Cricbuzz report, a joint delegation from Cricket Australia and the BBL recently visited Chennai to inspect logistical arrangements, including facilities at Chepauk, ahead of the proposed fixture. The match is likely to be scheduled during the second or third week of December, although an official date is yet to be confirmed.

There has been speculation that December 12 is being considered for the game, but TNCA officials indicated that final communication from Cricket Australia is still awaited.

“Confirmation should come in a couple of weeks from the CA. Their members were there for last night's game, and they have said they will revert with all the information,” a TNCA office-bearer told the said publication.

Representatives from Cricket Australia were present at Chepauk during Monday’s IPL clash between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. They were accompanied by BCCI president Mithun Minhas and acting CEO Hemang Amin as discussions around the proposed event continued.

The TNCA had earlier maintained that no such match could be hosted without BCCI clearance. However, officials now appear confident that the required approval will be granted soon.

“Our understanding is that it should not be a problem. Our understanding is that the BCCI has been taken into confidence, but we are waiting for the final papers,” a TNCA official said.

Cricket has become a key part of those exchange initiatives, and the proposed BBL match in Chennai could be a landmark event in that partnership. If approved, it would be one of the first major overseas franchise T20 league matches in India and could lead to more cross-league collaborations.

--IANS

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