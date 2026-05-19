India and Finland to work together in futuristic sectors, deepen linkages in climate change: PM Modi

Oslo, May 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with his Finnish counterpart, Petteri Orpo, in Norway’s Oslo on Tuesday, discussing new engagement opportunities for bilateral relations.

“Delighted to meet the Prime Minister of Finland, Mr Petteri Orpo. This year has witnessed extensive engagements as far as India and Finland are concerned. PM Orpo himself had come to India for the AI Impact Summit. Our meeting today is aimed at giving new energy to bilateral relations,” PM Modi wrote on X after the meeting.

“We spoke of working together in futuristic sectors like 6G, AI, education, nuclear energy and more. We also discussed how to deepen linkages in climate change, circular economy, sustainable development, and more,” he emphasised.

The leaders also announced India and Finland jointly hosting the World Circular Economic Forum in September 2026 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India, noted the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Both Leaders emphasised the importance of strengthening collaboration between industry, research institutions, and academia, according to the MEA.

They underscored the pivotal role of sustainability and digitalisation in driving future economic growth and development.

MEA highlighted that both leaders, “took stock of ongoing cooperation in the areas of trade & investment, digitalisation, AI, 5G/6G, quantum technologies, space, sustainability, renewable energy, circular economy, innovation, education, mobility and people-to-people ties.”

Both sides also welcomed the steady growth in bilateral trade in goods and services despite global challenges and reaffirmed their commitment to doubling existing bilateral trade by 2030.

“The Finnish side appreciated the significant contributions of Indian professionals to the growth and innovation of Finland’s technology sector,” said MEA.

MEA stated that “India and Finland share warm, friendly and multi-faceted relations, rooted in shared democratic values. Finland is a valued partner for India in the European Union and the Nordic region. Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the progress of the India-EU Strategic Partnership and underlined the importance of early entry into force of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.”

–IANS

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