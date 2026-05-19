May 19, 2026 7:34 PM हिंदी

US dropping charges will push Adani's global expansion plans: Top law expert

US dropping charges will push Adani's global expansion plans: Top law expert

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Describing the US decision to drop charges against Adani Enterprises Ltd a ‘huge victory’ for the Adani Group and a positive development for the industry and the country, a leading law expert on Tuesday said the development could help strengthen the Group’s international expansion plans.

Speaking to IANS, Raian Karanjawala, Managing Partner of Karanjawala & Co, said the resolution of the case removes a major obstacle for the Adani Group and could strengthen its global presence.

“See, the case from what I read in the papers is already settled,” he said, adding that the development was personally significant for Gautam Adani.

“One is obviously for Gautam Bhai personally, it is a huge victory,” Karanjawala said. “Now Gautam Bhai is a teetotaller, but otherwise tonight, they should have been opening champagne,” he added.

Karanjawala said the removal of all pending international legal concerns would allow the Adani Group expand globally without restrictions linked to the case.

“Secondly, for the Adani Group itself, all fetters are now removed. They can expand as much as they want internationally, as much as they are permitted to do internationally, now that there is no pending case against them internationally,” he said.

He also termed the development positive from an industry and national perspective, saying strong industrial groups play an important role in global economic negotiations.

“Even from the country’s perspective, I think it is a positive development,” he said, citing how world leaders often travel with major industrialists during strategic international engagements.

Referring to US President Donald Trump’s visit to China, Karanjawala said global diplomacy increasingly involves business leaders as part of economic negotiations.

In another significant development, the US Department of Justice has permanently dropped all criminal charges against Gautam Adani and his nephew, Sagar Adani, in an alleged securities and wire fraud case.

In a filing before the Eastern District of New York, the US Department of Justice requested dismissal of the indictment against Adani.

"The Department of Justice has reviewed this case and has decided, in its prosecutorial discretion, not to devote further resources to these criminal charges against individual defendants," the Justice Department said.

--IANS

pk/na

LATEST NEWS

Russia to consider NATO’s strengthening nuclear potential in its military planning: Minister (File Image)

Russia to consider NATO’s strengthening nuclear potential in its military planning: Minister

Mohd Shami, Aiden Markram miss as Lucknow Super Giants asked to bat by Jaiswal-led Rajasthan Royals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 league stage at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Shami, Markram miss as LSG asked to bat by Jaiswal-led RR

Vivek Dahiya on doing 'Superhero Istreewala': Playing someone with superpowers felt exciting

Vivek Dahiya on doing 'Superhero Istreewala': Playing someone with superpowers felt exciting

India and Nordic nations will work together to strengthen rules-based global order: PM Modi

India and Nordic nations will work together to strengthen rules-based global order: PM Modi

Want to contribute in every department, says Anukul Roy as he embraces bigger role as Kolkata Knight Riders fight for playoff spot. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Want to contribute in every department, says Anukul as he embraces bigger role as KKR fight for playoff spot

Curious case of rising demands for eggs with broken shell in parts of Bangladesh: Media report

Curious case of rising demands for eggs with broken shell in parts of Bangladesh: Media report

Rajniesh Duggal on 'Bhula Diya Tujhe': It talks about the choices people face in relationships

Rajniesh Duggal on 'Bhula Diya Tujhe': It talks about the choices people face in relationships

Selectors to trust physio feedback on Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya's availability for ODIs against Afghanistan, says chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Photo credit: IANS

Selectors to trust physio feedback on Rohit, Hardik's availability for ODIs against Afghanistan, says Agarkar

How India kept power supply flowing to support Bangladesh despite hostile new regime

How India kept power supply flowing to support Bangladesh despite hostile new regime

Arjun Das, Anna Ben-starrer Con City's dubbing begins (Photo Credit: Power House Pictures/X)

Arjun Das, Anna Ben-starrer Con City's dubbing begins