PM Modi expected to visit New Zealand in July, Kiwi media reports

Wellington, May 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit New Zealand, possibly in July, local media reported.

Earlier this year, the governments of India and New Zealand indicated that preparations were being made for PM Modi's visit, which would mark his first visit to the country, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported.

When asked on First Up if PM Modi would visit New Zealand in July, New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour said they might be able to confirm it very soon, RNZ reported.

Last month, India and New Zealand signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in New Delhi that removes tariffs on 100 per cent of India’s exports to New Zealand, and either sharply reduces or removes tariffs on 95 per cent of the country’s imports from New Zealand. The agreement was sealed in the presence of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and his New Zealand counterpart Todd McClay.

Last year, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon travelled to India for a five-day visit. During the visit, Luxon attended the 10th Raisina Dialogue as Chief Guest and held a meeting with PM Modi. During the meeting, PM Modi and Luxon held discussions on various sectors related to India-New Zealand ties.

"It is a matter of immense joy to be welcoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to Delhi. It is equally gladdening that such a youthful, dynamic and energetic leader will be the Chief Guest at this year’s Raisina Dialogue. We had wide ranging talks earlier today, covering all important sectors relating to India-New Zealand friendship," PM Modi had posted on X.

PM Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon had also visited the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi, paying obeisance and their respect to the religious and cultural heritage of the Sikh community.

India and New Zealand share warm and friendly ties. Diplomatic relations between two nations were established in 1952. According to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two countries share similarities such as membership of the Commonwealth, common law practices and pursuing shared aspirations of achieving economic development and prosperity through democratic governance systems for diverse communities.

--IANS

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