Kayadu Lohar tells brother: Being your elder sister is basically a full-time job!

Chennai, May 19 (IANS) Actress Kayadu Lohar has now penned an adorable birthday wish to her younger brother in which she has said that no matter where life takes him, she would always be standing right behind him, protecting him, supporting him and loving him endlessly.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the birthday wish to her younger brother, Kayadu Lohar wrote, "Happy birthday to my baby brother @udailifts. No matter how much you grow up, you’ll still always be my baby brother. Before becoming anything in life, I became an elder sister first."

She went on to add, "Being your elder sister is basically a full-time job, giving you advice you don’t listen to, protecting you from everyone and still reminding you that I’m always right."

The actress, in a lighter vein added,"I may tease you, fight with you and act bossy sometimes, but that’s my elder sister privilege. Nobody can trouble my little brother except me."

On a serious note, she said, "No matter where life takes you, your sister will always stand right behind you, protecting you, supporting you,and loving you endlessly. Okay, enough now! Happy birthday!"

On the work front, Kayadu Lohar next has director Mariyappan Chinna's horror thriller 'Immortal', featuring actor G V Prakash along with her in the lead.

In fact, only a day earlier, the unit of the film had announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped up.

A teaser of the film that was released by the unit some time ago begins on a funny romantic note. It has G V Prakash, who is a die hard romantic, having a conversation with a friend. He says, "Imagine how it would be if a handsome guy like me and a very beautiful girl stayed in the same house." The friend replies, "It would be jealousy-inducing." To this, G V Prakash gleefully says, "It must."

The teaser then shows G V Prakash having a conversation with actress Kayadu Lohar in a flat that looks exactly like the one he was seen talking about a while ago to his friend.

"If I ask you something, will you mistake me," he asks her and she shoots back, saying, "You will anyway ask something that is wrong."

The teaser makes it evident that G V Prakash's character in the film is romantically interested in the character that Kayadu Lohar plays. He tells her, "My room has a lot of mosquito problems" to which she replies, "Mine has problems caused by bats. Is it alright?"

It is then that the horror phase starts. He wakes up in the middle of the night and looks through the keyhole, only to find a beast with the face of a bat!

The film, apart from G V Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar, also features a host of actors including TM Karthik, Kumar Natarajan, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Aaditya Kathir, Arshu Maharjan, Pema Tsamchoe and Sunita Shrestha.

On the technical front, the film, which has been produced by Arunkumar Dhanasekaran, has cinematography by Arun Radhakrishnan and music by Sam CS. Editing for the film is by San Lokesh while art direction is by Siva Sankar. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by R.Sakthi Saravanan while dances have been choreographed by Sabarish.

--IANS

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